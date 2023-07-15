For generations of Southeastern Conference football fans, this week's SEC Media Days is the unofficial start to the 2023 college football season. This time, however, there's a bit of a different twist.

For just the third time in 37 previous events, reporters who cover the sport will converge somewhere other than Birmingham, Ala., as Nashville hosts the event for the first time.

The other two times, 2019 and 2022, Atlanta hosted the annual scrum.

It promises to be quite the event.

Over 1,500 media representatives are scheduled to attend this year's event, with on-air coverage provided each day by the SEC Network.

All 12 schools will be represented by their respective head coach and three student-athletes. Next year, Texas and Oklahoma will be part of the event for the first time, prior to joining the league in 2024.

For Kirby Smart and the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, their big day is Tuesday as they join Vanderbilt, Auburn, and Mississippi State at the event being held at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville.

Joining Smart will be tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran, and cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

Smart should hit the main interview room at approximately 11 a.m. ET. The entire press conference is scheduled to be shown live on the SEC Network as part of their daily coverage.