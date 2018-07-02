Ticker
New commit Xavier Truss talks about 'Pittman's Wall'

Jake Reuse • UGASports.com
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.
" I look forward to just winning these national championships"
— Xavier Truss

ATLANTA - Many college football prospects likely prefer to not be another 'brick in the wall', but that's not the case for Georgia's newest commit Xavier Truss who's embracing the idea wholeheartedly.

Especially since the architect is Georgia's offensive line coach Sam Pittman.

