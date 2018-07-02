New commit Xavier Truss talks about 'Pittman's Wall'
" I look forward to just winning these national championships"
— Xavier Truss
ATLANTA - Many college football prospects likely prefer to not be another 'brick in the wall', but that's not the case for Georgia's newest commit Xavier Truss who's embracing the idea wholeheartedly.
Especially since the architect is Georgia's offensive line coach Sam Pittman.
