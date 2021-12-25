Wolverines looking to beat the heat

Michigan touched down in Fort Lauderdale Saturday afternoon and the main topic of conversation was the weather.

Temperatures in Ann Arbor were in the upper-30s when the Wolverines flew to Fort Lauderdale Sunday afternoon. It was 82 degrees in Miami.

Considering the difference, many have wondered if the heat might be something that plays in Georgia’s advantage. Although time will tell, Wolverine All-American defensive end Aiden Hutchinson does not seem concerned.

“I don’t think so. It’s nice being out here and we’re definitely going to have to get used to it at first for a little bit,” Hutchinson said. “Come Friday we’re rolling, and nothing is going to stop me.”

Kickoff Friday is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN with the winner earning a spot in the national championship game Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

“I’ll just have to get used to it at first. I’m used to being in Michigan, so I’m used to the cold weather, but it’s good to be down here,” Hutchinson said. “I think this weather will be good.”

The Bulldogs will arrive in Miami Sunday at approximately 3:35.

Both teams will hold practices Monday and Tuesday with a walkthrough Wednesday afternoon. Georgia will hold its workouts at Barry University.

Quarterback Cade McNamara isn’t worried about the weather, either.

A native of Nevada, McNamara is well versed in warm climates.

“I think I can play in any kind of weather. I think growing up in northern Nevada, I was able to see all four seasons whether that was playing in 90-degree heat or playing in 20-degree snow. I think the rest of this team, just based on playing in Michigan, we’re able to play in all types of weather,” McNamara said. “I know that in camp especially us, we did really good reps at playing in the heat and the humidity and I think overall we’ll be confident, and we’ll be well acclimated after a whole week of preparation.”

He’s more concerned with doing whatever he can to help the Wolverines following up their Big Ten championship win over Iowa with a victory over the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoffs.

“I think we’ve honestly done a really good job of picking right up where we left off at the Big Ten Championship over the last couple of weeks in practice. I think as we come back here as the environment shifts just a little bit. I think myself and the other leaders on this team are just going to do the best we can to make sure that that momentum carries into practice because however we practice it’ll reflect to how we play in the game.”

Hutchinson said just having the opportunity to realize a lifelong dream in the CFP finals is all he could have hoped for.

“Yeah 100 percent. This was the last part of it. These last two games that we have, this is part of my legacy, this is a part of everybody’s dream here on this team,” he said. “To get this thing finished up and beat Georgia and then go on to the National Championship.”