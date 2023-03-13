Wofford at Georgia: Talking starting pitching, and more
Wofford at Georgia
WHERE: Foley Field
WHEN: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 12-4, Wofford 14-1
STARTING PITCHER: Georgia – RH Kolten Smith (1-0, 2.70); Wofford – RH Matthew Marcal (2-1, 4.67)
TV/RADIO: SEC Network+ (Matt Stewart and Jason Jacobs); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler and David Johnston)
A Tuesday night matchup against a red-hot Wofford squad (14-1) is not all that’s on the mind of Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin.
With SEC play getting underway this weekend against South Carolina, Stricklin is pondering whether or not to try someone else as his Sunday starter following some recent struggles by Nolan Crisp.
Juniors Jaden Woods (3-0, 2.60) and Liam Sullivan (3-0, 0.44) have excelled as Georgia’s Friday and Saturday starters. Crisp, however, has struggled in recent weeks. After tossing four scoreless innings the opening weekend against Jacksonville State, the Bulldog captain has scuffled, allowing nine runs over his past eight innings, only going two innings his last two times out.
Crisp’s prior success and leadership ensure he’ll remain an integral part of the Bulldog staff. However, Stricklin acknowledged his recent outings at least have him pondering a potential chance for Sunday’s finale against South Carolina.
“We may have to make a decision starting-wise. Nolan Crisp is a jack of all trades, he can do a lot of things, whether he starts or comes in at middle relief,” Stricklin said. “Right now, I don’t know, but he’ll be in the mix, no matter what. He’s a team captain, and a guy the guys really respect. He’s helped us a lot throughout his career.”
But with conference play getting underway, a chance could be in order.
One pitcher who could get an opportunity is right-hander Matthew Hoskins, a hard-throwing freshman currently playing an integral role in Georgia’s bullpen.
Hoskins missed the first two weekends of the season dealing with illness, but since returning has allowed just one run in eight innings with two walks and 15 strikeouts.
“We’ll see. Matthew out of the bullpen is obviously a really good weapon to have, so who knows? Maybe it’s one of those things that we TBA Game 3, and if we need to use Hoskins in Game 1 or Game 2, we’ll do it, and if he doesn’t, maybe he’ll start,” Stricklin said. “He started all through high school, so he’s used to starting. The stuff is real, it’s 94-96 with a great breaking ball, but it’s nice to have it out of the bullpen. We’ll talk about it this week as far as what we want to do, and maybe he’s a guy who pitches in Game 1 or Game 2 in tough spots. But who knows, if he doesn’t, maybe we start him on Sunday.”
A recent rebound by hard-throwing sophomore Chandler Marsh could make the move more amendable to Stricklin.
Marsh (1-0, 4.76) was expected to play a huge bullpen role coming in the season but struggled in his first three appearances. But since then, Marsh's last three times resulted in no runs being scored with 11 strikeouts.
“His last three times out have been really good. At Coolray on Sunday, he walked the first two guys he faced, and then struck out two straight guys,” Stricklin said. “At Georgia Southern, he was really, really good at SRP Park, so the last three times that’s the guy we felt he could be. That’s very encouraging to see him throw the baseball like that. (Dalton) Rhadans has been great, (Kyle) Greenler is very reliable, too. We mentioned Hoskins, that’s four guys out right there who have been lights out.”
News and Notes
… Corey Collins’ hamstring injury is improving after missing last weekend’s series against Charleston Southern.
“If he absolutely had to hit, he could. He hit in the cages a little bit (Saturday), but it’s still a little tender. He’ll be questionable for Tuesday, but he’s close,” Stricklin said. “He probably won’t be ready to catch, but he may be ready to hit on Tuesday, we’ll see. He felt better (Saturday) and hopefully, after two more days of rehab, he’ll be fine.
… Georgia posted the highest batting average among SEC teams last week at .360, going 4-1 against Georgia Southern and Charleston Southern. The Bulldogs were 64-for-178 with 10 doubles, two triples, and 14 home runs. For the year, the Bulldogs are batting .332 and which ranks fifth in the SEC. Florida and Alabama are hitting .352 while Ole Miss (.343) and LSU (.338) are just ahead of Georgia.
… Redshirt-freshman OF/1B Charlie Condon (.517-7-32) and graduate OF Connor Tate (516-6-22) ranks one-two in the SEC in batting. Condon has hit safely in 15 games while Tate has a 21-game hitting streak dating to last year. Tate was named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week along with SEC Co-Player of the Week on Monday while Condon received SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors.
… Graduate INF Mason LaPlante (.356-2-7) enjoyed his best week as a Bulldog. He batted .500 (9-for-18) with 10 runs scored, two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks, and four RBI in five games.
The Bulldogs have hit at least one home run in 14 of 16 games this year and their season total of 37 ranks fourth in the SEC. Thirteen different Bulldogs have hit a home run this season. The Bulldogs are 1-1 when they don’t hit a home run (Beat No. 16 Ga. Tech 7-2 in Athens; Lost to Tech 4-1 at Coolray Field). The most home runs by Georgia in a home game has been five in an 11-6 win over Presbyterian while the most on the road are six in a 16-6 win over Tech in Atlanta.
… Wofford is batting .307 with 19 doubles, four triples, and 14 home runs. They are fielding .977. The Bulldogs are fielding .978 and played error-free baseball in four of five games last week.
… The Bulldogs have a 5.14 ERA while holding opponents to a .229 batting average. The staff has registered 188 strikeouts with 76 walks. Wofford sports a 4.20 ERA with its opponents’ batting average at .233. The Terriers have tallied 161 strikeouts with only 23 walks. Georgia’s Saturday starter junior LHP Liam Sullivan (3-0, 0.44 ERA) leads the SEC and ranks among the national leaders in Earned Run Average. For the year, he has allowed just one earned run 20.1 innings with six walks and 27 strikeouts. He was part of a combined one-hit shutout of Charleston Southern Saturday, tossing five hitless frames.