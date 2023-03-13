A Tuesday night matchup against a red-hot Wofford squad (14-1) is not all that’s on the mind of Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin.

With SEC play getting underway this weekend against South Carolina, Stricklin is pondering whether or not to try someone else as his Sunday starter following some recent struggles by Nolan Crisp.

Juniors Jaden Woods (3-0, 2.60) and Liam Sullivan (3-0, 0.44) have excelled as Georgia’s Friday and Saturday starters. Crisp, however, has struggled in recent weeks. After tossing four scoreless innings the opening weekend against Jacksonville State, the Bulldog captain has scuffled, allowing nine runs over his past eight innings, only going two innings his last two times out.

Crisp’s prior success and leadership ensure he’ll remain an integral part of the Bulldog staff. However, Stricklin acknowledged his recent outings at least have him pondering a potential chance for Sunday’s finale against South Carolina.

“We may have to make a decision starting-wise. Nolan Crisp is a jack of all trades, he can do a lot of things, whether he starts or comes in at middle relief,” Stricklin said. “Right now, I don’t know, but he’ll be in the mix, no matter what. He’s a team captain, and a guy the guys really respect. He’s helped us a lot throughout his career.”

But with conference play getting underway, a chance could be in order.

One pitcher who could get an opportunity is right-hander Matthew Hoskins, a hard-throwing freshman currently playing an integral role in Georgia’s bullpen.

Hoskins missed the first two weekends of the season dealing with illness, but since returning has allowed just one run in eight innings with two walks and 15 strikeouts.

“We’ll see. Matthew out of the bullpen is obviously a really good weapon to have, so who knows? Maybe it’s one of those things that we TBA Game 3, and if we need to use Hoskins in Game 1 or Game 2, we’ll do it, and if he doesn’t, maybe he’ll start,” Stricklin said. “He started all through high school, so he’s used to starting. The stuff is real, it’s 94-96 with a great breaking ball, but it’s nice to have it out of the bullpen. We’ll talk about it this week as far as what we want to do, and maybe he’s a guy who pitches in Game 1 or Game 2 in tough spots. But who knows, if he doesn’t, maybe we start him on Sunday.”

A recent rebound by hard-throwing sophomore Chandler Marsh could make the move more amendable to Stricklin.

Marsh (1-0, 4.76) was expected to play a huge bullpen role coming in the season but struggled in his first three appearances. But since then, Marsh's last three times resulted in no runs being scored with 11 strikeouts.

“His last three times out have been really good. At Coolray on Sunday, he walked the first two guys he faced, and then struck out two straight guys,” Stricklin said. “At Georgia Southern, he was really, really good at SRP Park, so the last three times that’s the guy we felt he could be. That’s very encouraging to see him throw the baseball like that. (Dalton) Rhadans has been great, (Kyle) Greenler is very reliable, too. We mentioned Hoskins, that’s four guys out right there who have been lights out.”



