With Justice Haynes to Alabama, what's next for Georgia at RB?

Georgia received a big blow on the recruiting trail when Rivals100 running back Justice Haynes committed to the Crimson Tide. Haynes is not only a Bulldog legacy, but the staff has been zeroed in on the No. 25 nationally rated prospect since Day 1 as the lead back in this class. Where does Dell McGee and the Georgia staff turn now at the running back position? Here are some names to watch.

Although a commitment did take place today and Haynes is planning to early enroll, I do not expect the Georgia staff to back down. I look for McGee and company to fight until signing day for the No. 1 nationally rated running back but it seems his decision is made as of today.

The Haynes commitment could push this domino back towards Georgia's way. The Bulldogs once led for the No. 2 nationally rated running back but Alabama started to get some momentum here following visits. This is one to monitor in the upcoming weeks.

This one seems like a longshot but Georgia has done it before at the position. Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas A&M are all pushing hard for the No. 3 nationally rated back.

The Bulldogs once sat in a great position to land the No. 1 nationally rated All-Purpose running back. He is familiar with the campus and the coaching staff so maybe Georgia circles back here? That is to be determined but I am sure the staff is in a similar position of uncertainty as of today.

This is a prospect that Dell McGee has been recruiting as a second back in the class. Right now I am unsure if a possible official visit is in the works, but look for the staff to start pushing a little harder now for the UCLA commit.