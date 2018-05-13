Win over top-ranked Florida big for a couple of reasons
Georgia’s 4-1 victory over top-ranked Florida on Sunday proved one thing: the Bulldogs are capable of playing with the big boys of college baseball.
In fact, if not for a ninth-inning rally by the Gators on Friday, Georgia would have ended Florida’s streak of consecutive SEC series victories at 18.
Though that did not happen, today's win keeps the Bulldogs (35-16, 16-11) on the cusp of a top-four finish in the SEC, which would earn the program a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament that begins May 22 in Hoover, Ala.
"They beat us handily (Saturday) and (Sunday) we came in facing really a must-win, just for our psyche,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We’ve set ourselves up for postseason pretty good, but this was an important win for us as far as hosting and things like that when you look at the bigger picture.”
Georgia bounced back from a 1-0 deficit to capture the victory, getting a three-run homer from senior Keegan McGovern before the Bulldogs added a run in the fourth to extend the lead to 4-1.
Kevin Smith, along with relievers Ryan Webb and Aaron Schunk, made sure the Bulldogs didn’t give it away.
Smith allowed just three hits in seven innings, with three walks and six strikeouts before Webb and Schunk tossed a spotless eighth and ninth, respectively. Schunk earned the save, his eighth this year.
Georgia out-hit the Gators 10-3 with Schunk and McGovern leading the way with two hits each.
“This was a big game,” Smith said. “We had a chance to win the series but couldn’t get it done. But this was a big RPI win, so maybe this will help us host a regional.”
What it means
Georgia won’t catch the Gators for first place in the overall SEC standings, but the Bulldogs could find themselves in high company by the time their series with Arkansas in complete.
The Bulldogs and Ole Miss are currently tied for third with identical league marks of 16-11 (although the Rebels hold the tiebreaker by taking two of three in Oxford).
South Carolina (30-21, 15-12) is one game behind the Bulldogs in the East standings, with Georgia holding the tiebreaker by sweeping the Gamecocks in Athens.
Why is finishing at least fourth big deal?
It’s all about the bye, which would keep the Bulldogs out of the single-elimination portion of the tournament set for May 22. The tournament takes on a double-elimination format with games beginning on the 23rd.
“Being in the top four, that’s huge,” Stricklin said. “To have that extra day, to play a team that’s already played one game the day before, so that’s a big goal of ours. We’re in great position to be in that top four; we’ve still got a little work to do. We’ve got a big series against a great team in Arkansas, but we’ve put ourselves in a great position.”
There’s more.
Finishing fourth in the final SEC standings would also assure the Bulldogs of serving as one of the 16 hosts in the NCAA Tournament. A strong finish against Arkansas and in the SECs could ultimately earn the Bulldogs a national seed.
“We’ve established ourselves as one of the top teams in the country this year. We’ve still got a young team. It’s taken time to build it; we honestly feel like we’ve built it the right way,” Stricklin said. “It’s been tough building it, but the comments we get from other coaches, you guys are going to get there, it’s just a matter of time. I’m just thankful that we were given the leeway to do it and do it right. I feel we’ve got a chance to consistently be one of the best teams in the country from here on out.”
Sunday's star
McGovern’s three-homer gave the Bulldogs all the runs they would need, but for purposes of this article we’ll focus on Smith, who gave himself the best birthday present possible by beating the Gators.
Florida has one of – if not the – best lineup in the SEC, but Smith limited the Gators to three hits, striking out six.
“I’ve had a few coaches tell us that he was the best guy they’ve seen all year. Opponents really have a lot of respect for him,” Stricklin said. “The biggest thing for Kevin was the three free passes, he walked three guys today, but with his stuff, he’s got so much life on his fastball and his breaking ball is so big that sometimes he’ll have some misses and walks some guys but he overcomes it with the way he competes and his stuff was really, really big.”
The game marked the second straight year that the former Dunwoody standout tossed a birthday gem.
Last season, Smith pitched Georgia to a 4-1 victory over Mississippi State at Foley Field, tossing seven scoreless innings.
On his birthday in 2016, Smith (7-1) picked up a win in relief against Missouri.
By the numbers
5 – Hits by McGovern in the series against Florida.
8 – Saves by Schunk.
14 – Home runs by McGovern.
2011 – Last time Georgia beat the top-ranked team (South Carolina in the 2011 SEC Tournament).
Up Next
Georgia closes out its regular season with another huge three-game set, this one against No. 6 Arkansas.
The Razorbacks are coming off a three-game sweep at home against Texas A&M.
Georgia will actually host Presbyterian Tuesday at 6 p.m., before the Razorbacks come to town.
First pitch on both Thursday and Friday are set for 7 p.m., with Saturday’s game getting underway at noon.