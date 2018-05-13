Georgia’s 4-1 victory over top-ranked Florida on Sunday proved one thing: the Bulldogs are capable of playing with the big boys of college baseball.

In fact, if not for a ninth-inning rally by the Gators on Friday, Georgia would have ended Florida’s streak of consecutive SEC series victories at 18.

Though that did not happen, today's win keeps the Bulldogs (35-16, 16-11) on the cusp of a top-four finish in the SEC, which would earn the program a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament that begins May 22 in Hoover, Ala.

"They beat us handily (Saturday) and (Sunday) we came in facing really a must-win, just for our psyche,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We’ve set ourselves up for postseason pretty good, but this was an important win for us as far as hosting and things like that when you look at the bigger picture.”

Georgia bounced back from a 1-0 deficit to capture the victory, getting a three-run homer from senior Keegan McGovern before the Bulldogs added a run in the fourth to extend the lead to 4-1.

Kevin Smith, along with relievers Ryan Webb and Aaron Schunk, made sure the Bulldogs didn’t give it away.

Smith allowed just three hits in seven innings, with three walks and six strikeouts before Webb and Schunk tossed a spotless eighth and ninth, respectively. Schunk earned the save, his eighth this year.

Georgia out-hit the Gators 10-3 with Schunk and McGovern leading the way with two hits each.

“This was a big game,” Smith said. “We had a chance to win the series but couldn’t get it done. But this was a big RPI win, so maybe this will help us host a regional.”