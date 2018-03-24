One of Georgia’s talented freshmen has gone down in the third practice of spring, head coach Kirby Smart said Saturday.

Defensive back Divaad Wilson suffered an injury and Georgia does not yet know the extent. Smart labeled it as “lower extremity” until further notice. Wilson is an early enrollee with the program as a four-star prospect out of Miami.

“I don’t know the status of that, but it’s disheartening,” Smart said. “He had three really good practices and we got really fired up on him and we’ll have to wait and see what the injury is.”

Smart’s excitement of Wilson is due to his frame at around 200 pounds, which likens to a former player like Aaron Davis or Maurice Smith – both of which showed versatility during their Bulldog tenures.

“He was picking things up well,” Smart said. “I’m not going to jump to conclusions, but it looked like he was down for a little while. We’ll see if he’s able to come back or not.”

Smart enjoys coaching his new group of Bulldogs and is pleased with their first spring practice in pads, but he notices a big difference.

Granted, the defense isn’t nearly the same after the losses of linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive tackle Trenton Thompson. Although, Smart indicates that there hasn’t been a great deal of “adversity” to this point with it being the first day in pads, so things will have to progress until the situation regarding a new-look defense gains more clarity.

“We’re not as deep as we’ve been on the defensive front and we have a lot of defensive backs that need to grow up,” Smart said. “The defense today was better than the first day last year. We got out-physicaled a year ago and that didn’t happen today, but I’m concerned that it could happen at times. We have to get better on defense.”

Smart sees the differences when the opportunity comes to make a play on one of the three running backs: D’Andre Swift, Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien. Without Smith and Reggie Carter and a host of young players in their place, it’s quite different.

“Uh oh, that guy didn’t cover that guy like No. 3 (Smith) used to,” Smart said. “There are certainly things that pop up with him not being there. There’s not a dynamic player there and they’ve got to do it by committee.”

A lot of Georgia’s questions lie in its defensive backfield after losing Davis, Dominick Sanders, Malkom Parrish and other key contributors. The Star position is “80 percent” of what Georgia does and there are a number of athletes competing for the role.

Last season, the Bulldogs had many different players rotate and receive playing time.

“We’re going to get creative there,” Smart said. ‘Walter Grant, William Poole have played there and Jaden Hunter may be a guy who can play in space. We’re going to get the best 11 on the field.”