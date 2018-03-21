



On the opening day of Georgia’s spring practice, head coach Kirby Smart and several of his players fielded long-awaited questions, some of which had been on the minds of media members since the close of the 2017 campaign—like, if standout linebacker Natrez Patrick was a member of the Bulldogs’ 2018 team, or not.

Patrick was suspended for one game in 2015 as a freshman, followed by four games in 2016, stemming from two separate arrests on misdemeanor marijuana charges. Following a probation violation last season, he missed Georgia’s two games in the College Football Playoffs before entering a drug treatment facility.

Notwithstanding, Patrick is currently with the team, will go through spring drills, and apparently has overcome the aforementioned obstacles after he “fell off—for a minute,” according to fellow senior Jonathan Ledbetter.

“He’s back where he needs to be, and he knows what he needs to do to be the football player he’s supposed to become,” Ledbetter said of Patrick. “And, I’m proud of that.”

Admittedly, Ledbetter knows a thing or two about getting “back where he needs to be.” Two years ago, the defensive end was arrested for underage possession of alcohol and possession of a fake ID—charges which were later dropped. Only four months later during that summer, Ledbetter was arrested on DUI and underage possession charges. Subsequently, he was disciplined and took a temporary leave of absence from the squad to enroll in an alcohol assessment program, missing the first six games of the 2016 season in the process.

Since serving his suspension, Ledbetter has been impressive on the gridiron, totaling 62 tackles, including eight for loss and three-and-a-half sacks, and 14 quarterback pressures in 22 games, including 15 starts.

"It's definitely been a journey,” Ledbetter remarked in reflecting back on his time at Georgia entering his senior year. “I had an experience when I first got here that helps me talk to people. I feel what [troubled] people are going through, and I can relate to them because I’ve gone through some things too. It wasn’t easy for me, but I’m doing well now—playing good, doing good in school, and I’m about to graduate.”

Ledbetter has also assumed a leadership role on the team—ironically, one in which might not have developed if not for him having to deal with issues with alcohol.

“He's become a vocal leader on our team. He's a guy that when he speaks, people listen,” Coach Smart said of Ledbetter. “They listen to people who have had hard times and fell on hard times. He can speak on an experience that not all of our players can speak on. So, he's been through some really tough times. He's certainly changed the narrative on his story to this point.”

As a leader who has the ear of people who’ve fallen on hard times, the question arises if Ledbetter has spoken to Patrick in an attempt to help change the narrative of his teammate’s story. And, if so, did Patrick listen?

“Most definitely,” Ledbetter replied regarding his encouragement of Patrick. “Natrez was my roommate for some time. I try to talk to him and we try to help each other out. He was my rock, and I was his rock.”

Whether it’s Natrez Patrick, another teammate, or someone else—like himself, Ledbetter is confident personal demons can be overcome, but effort certainly has to be put forth to accomplish as much.

“Some people don’t think they can make it through [tough times], but the fact of the matter is you can,” Ledbetter said of another matter he knows a thing or two about. “You just have to be willing to put in the work.”