MOBILE – William Mote is in rare company at the Senior Bowl, and he knows it.

Long-snappers typically do not enjoy the love or the opportunity that the native of Hoover, Alabama, is receiving this week.

He’s determined to take advantage.

“This is one of the few platforms that long-snappers get to present themselves, present themselves in a good way, and I feel like I’ve done that these first two days,” Mote said. “It’s a great chance to elevate your chances of making the next league, but also creating those connections, where if you don’t make it that first time, then maybe a coach or a scout remembers you the next year and whenever somebody goes down, you’re a free agent, you can plug and play.”

As Georgia’s regular long snapper for the past four seasons, Mote has much, if not more, experience at his craft than anyone in the country.

Although he knows he will not be drafted, all 32 NFL teams need a long snapper, so the opportunity will be there.

That’s why he’s put in the work that he has. There’s more to it than you might think.

“My (velocity) has gotten more powerful. I can follow through a lot less and the ball can still explode off my hands a little bit more,” Mote said. “That’s good when it comes to blocking and protection in the NFL and having a man to block. Instead of free releasing, the NFL asks you to block a pass rusher or rushing player that’s on that punt return team. It's exciting, but I know I’ve got to keep working and trying to improve.”

He's had some good teachers along the way.

“My dad (Patrick) was a long-snapper. He snapped at Auburn, so I started picking it up and listened to what he had to say,” Mote said. “I’ve also trained with other coaches like Casey Casper of Kohls Snapping. He really enabled me to home in on my technique, and along with my dad’s guidance, has really helped.”

Thanks to that work, Mote was able to join Wisconsin’s Peter Bowden as one of two long snappers in Saturday’s Senior Bowl (1 p.m., NFL Network).

Mote broke into a wide smile when recalling the day Bulldog special teams coordinator Scott Cochran told him the news.

“He had told me there was a good probability to get an invite,” Mote said. “The day that it happened, he was in the weight room with his son working out. He actually made a video that I’ll keep forever. The moment was awesome, and it was like the first step on this next journey, turning the page from Georgia football to the next level, wherever that may be.”

Mote laughed that he did not grow up wanting to be a long snapper.

Like most youngsters, he had different plans.

“I always thought that maybe I could play another position, maybe defense, offense, something… tight end? I was trying to be reasonable about what I could play, maybe linebacker, something like that,” Mote said. “But I wanted to be a D-1 athlete and play in the SEC. So, I tried to match my athleticism with something, so I found long-snapping.”