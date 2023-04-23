It’s been a busy week in the transfer portal for Georgia since G-Day, with seven players announcing their intentions to leave the program. Although reasons may differ, it’s the way of the world now in college football. “We've got a lot of guys who have benefitted from the portal, and I hope we benefit from the portal. We had a couple of guys out there today that came by way of the portal that made really good plays,” head coach Kirby Smart after G-Day. “It's the climate we're in and we'll do the best we can to capitalize on it. But I'm very pleased with what we've got on our team and our roster. It's not a way we're going to build a team by any means." The benefits of the portal for Georgia have been plain to see. After not taking a transfer in 2022, the Bulldogs were able to shore up its wide receiver room with the additions of former Missouri wideout Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas, formerly of Mississippi State. Smart later added former Texas A&M defensive back Smoke Bouie to compete for playing time. A versatile performer with the ability to play more than one position in the secondary, Bouie gives the Bulldogs another talented option. But what about the players who left? Of the seven to have announced their intentions thus, five are former scholarship players. Considering the Bulldogs were well over the 85 limit at the conclusion of spring practice, this helps Smart to get his roster to the required size. But from the standpoint of affecting position depth, will the absences be a big deal? Let’s take a look.

Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander

Alexander’s 2022 Role: Alexander was a regular for the Bulldogs as a third-down defender, and after a big showing in the national championship, many viewed the rising sophomore as a possible replacement for Jalen Carter. That’s not to suggest Alexander was viewed in the same class as Carter. But – strictly from a football standpoint – his on-field talent would have been put to good use by the Bulldogs this fall. Reason For Leaving: Alexander announced his intentions just prior to kickoff at G-Day. Subsequentially, sources told UGASports that the Texas native had actually expressed interest in transferring as far back as January. Although specific details for his decision have not been publicly confirmed, his leaving was not as unexpected as reporters assumed it was when the news initially broke. He’ll have three years left of eligibility. Leaving Impact: There’s no shortage of options. Senior Warren Brinson, senior Zion Logue, redshirt sophomore Jonathan Jefferson, redshirt freshman Christen Miller, freshman Jordan Hall, and freshman Jamaal Jarrett are among the names Smart has already discussed who could fit into the rotation on the defensive line.

Defensive Back Marcus Washington Jr.

Washington’s 2022 Role: Washington was repping at both cornerback and star for the Bulldogs. As the youngest player on the team after being able to leave high school a year early, there was much the youngster had to learn, his first year on the college level. The son of former Bulldog linebacker Marcus Washington only played in one game last year. Reason For Leaving: Although Washington was the 12th-ranked cornerback out of high school, Georgia has done extremely well recruiting the position the past two seasons, and playing time this fall was not going to be guaranteed. With no clear path, the decision was made to move on. He’ll have four years left of eligibility. Leaving Impact: There were already at least six players considered ahead of Washington on the Bulldog depth chart at corner. At star, Smart crossed-trained many others at the position.

Inside Linebacker Rian Davis

Davis’ 2022 Role: Davis played in 14 of Georgia’s 15 games, making starts in two. He finished the season with 15 tackles, including five quarterback pressures in playing a backup role behind Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Reason For Leaving: Quite simply, Davis has one year of eligibility remaining. Like most players, he wants to start and that was not going to happen at Georgia. He hopes to find that opportunity and should have no shortage of suitors from programs at different levels throughout the college football landscape. Leaving Impact: Davis was highly thought of by Georgia coaches, specifically position coach Glenn Schumann, who valued the work ethic and experience he brought to the practice every day. However, with the continued presence of Dumas-Johnson and Mondon, redshirt sophomore Xavian Sorey, and the presence of Raylen Wilson, CJ Allen, and Troy Bowles arriving later this spring, consistent reps were going to be hard to come by.

Defensive Lineman Shone Washington

Washington’s 2022 Role: Washington only played in one game last fall. He actually left the program before spring camp, but had to wait until April 15 – the first day of the spring portal window – to enter his name officially. Reason For Leaving: Washington’s specific reasons are unclear, but the fact he left the program weeks ago is a pretty good indicator he was not particularly happy. Playing time was going to be a problem. He will have four years of eligibility wherever he lands. Leaving Impact: We’ve already mentioned Georgia’s depth on the defensive is pretty stout. Other than providing scout team depth, his absence will not affect the Bulldogs this fall.

Offensive Lineman Griffin Scroggs

Scroggs’ 2022 Role: Scroggs was a member of the Bulldog scout team last spring. He did not play in a game. Reason For Leaving: Playing time. He was not going to get any at Georgia. He will have four years of eligibility. Leaving Impact: Other than one less scout team player, none. ...Walk-on running back SeVaughn Clark and walk-on offensive linemen Weston Wallace are also in the portal to seek playing time at other schools.

