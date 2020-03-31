THE LATEST: Four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson has committed and decommitted to Florida on two separate occasions, the latest decommitment coming in early March. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy star knows things look a bit hectic on the surface but says his perceived indecisiveness was just the result of a kid rushing into a choice before he was ready. Below, Wilcoxson discusses his recent split from UF and has a look at what could be next.





On his decision to back off his commitment to Florida

“I’d say around mid Jan., I was starting to get a little indecisive. At that time, I decided I would take a couple more visits [To UF] and really try to figure out if Florida is where I wanted to be. I took the first one on, like, Jan 31. It was ok. It was alright. I felt ok about it. Then, March 7, I spent the weekend there. When I got back to IMG from there, that’s when I knew Florida wasn’t the best place for me.”





ON WHAT HAPPENED AFTER THAT

“I talked it over with my family we decided it was best that I decommitt and look at other schools.”





ON HOW UF TOOK THE NEWS

“They tried to persuade me in every possible way besides money. I get why they tried, but I just thought I should look around. It was hard for me because Florida was my dream school growing up. I grew up a fan of the school, so I committed early without giving other schools an equal opportunity to show me what they had to offer. When those other schools kept recruiting me and showing me things, I started to have second thoughts.”





ON OTHER SCHOOLS NOW IN THE MIX

“I’m really open to everyone. I’m listening to everyone. I’m talking to 25 schools I’d say.”





ON HIS INTERACTIONS WITH COACHES DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS

“I’ve been texting and FaceTiming with them. I’ve been playing Fortnight with a graduate assistant at Tennessee. I’m going to play Kirby Smart’s son in Madden soon. I think he’s nine so.”





ON VISITS HE WANTS TO TAKE AFTER THE CRISIS

“When we get out of this, I may actually be back at IMG by then so maybe some schools down in Florida. My first official is June 12-14 to Ohio State.”





ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE BUCKEYES

Coach [Kerry] Coombs is recruiting me and one other guy. I’m higher on the board right now, but they aren’t rushing me into a decision. But I could commit today without visiting.”





ON OTHER POSSIBLE VISITS

“I think I’m going to try to go to UGA, Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, USC. Probably Clemson. I’d like to check out all of them.”





ON HOW HE’D DESCRIBE HIMSELF TO PEOPLE THAT HAVE NEVER SEEN HIM

“I can play every position in the secondary. I’m very football smart. When I’m at home and not working out, I’m always trying to expand my football knowledge. I’m very coachable and I’m never going to get complacent.”



