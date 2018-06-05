“Teams knew that I was going to be a tough sign because I was heavily committed,” the senior at Heritage High said. “There was some interest and stuff but I felt God was calling me to come to Georgia and that’s where I wanted to be.”

In a Tuesday morning telephone interview with UGASports, Wilcox said sticking to his commitment to Georgia was really an easy decision to make. He also explained what went on behind the scenes.

However, after that didn't happen, Wilcox said enough, tweeting out he was spurning pro baseball to become a Bulldog.

One of the top high school pitchers in the state, the Bulldog baseball signee was projected by many to go in the first round of the Major League Draft, which got under Monday night.

If the Georgia baseball program was looking for a quick pick-me up following Monday’s elimination by Duke in the Athens Regional, Cole Wilcox’s announcement that he’s going to be a Bulldog after all should give head coach Scott Stricklin reason to smile.

Big news? You bet.

At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, word is Wilcox turned down over $3 million to sign with the Bulldogs, and with the graduation of Chase Adkins, figures to stand an excellent chance of sliding right into Georgia’s weekend starting rotation.

Wilcox’s senior season at Heritage High saw him go 8-2 with a 1.67 ERA, striking out 87 and walking 11 in 58.2 innings, according to MaxPreps.com.

His stuff speaks for itself.

Wilcox brings three pitches: a fastball that tops out at 96 mph, a hard slider and an improving change-up.

“I’m an intense competitor at whatever I do, especially baseball. I love the team aspect, so I’m going to be the best teammate I can be,” Wilcox said. “You know what you’re going to get every time I come on the mound. I’m going to compete. Even if I don’t have my best stuff that day, I’m going to give it all I’ve got.”

Wilcox’s love for Georgia goes back as long as he can remember.

“My first time on campus was in 2005. I watched the Dawgs play Kentucky. D.J. Shockley was the quarterback, so ever since then I fell in love with the campus and have been back every year since,” Wilcox said. “When I got the offer, it was a no-brainer. It felt like home and felt like I’ve been there forever, so it’s not going to be anything new when I get there.”

He’s ready to get to work.

“Coach Strickin is awesome. It was only a matter of time before he got the program where it is now. I think people are seeing that,” said Wilcox. “Coach (pitching coach Sean) Kenny has been huge. He’s got a great baseball mind. I love talking to him, and can’t wait to start working with him. I know I’m just going to get better with his guidance. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Wilcox figures he’ll fit right in with no problem at all.

“I know them pretty well. I’m good friends with Chaney Rogers, and whenever I go down there, I stay with him. Emerson and Ryan are roommates, so I got pretty close with them, too,” Wilcox said. “Tucker (Bradley) is from the same hometown as me, so I know those guys really good. I’ll fit in pretty well.”

He also had a message for Georgia fans still feeling the sting from Monday’s elimination by Duke in the Athens Regional.

“It was disappointing yesterday, but we’re going to be back for sure, he said. “This team is hungry, they’ve stayed on me, and they know what we’ve got coming back. It’s going to be an exciting time next year. Don’t give up now.”