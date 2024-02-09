Gerritt Kemp won't forget February 7, 2024 for quite a while.

The 2025 receiver from Hebron Christian Academy checked his phone to see a Twitter direct message from Georgia receivers coach Bryan McClendon. The two ended up FaceTiming later that day.

That phone call led to a Georgia offer that turned Kemp's recruitment upside down.

"It felt like a fever dream to be honest," Kemp said. "Receiving a scholarship from such a prestigious university kind of shifted my recruitment trajectory, but I remain humble and thank God I have been presented with this opportunity."