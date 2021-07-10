It's July 10, 2021.

Georgia has wrapped up a June full of official and unofficial visits. There are major targets with commitment dates coming up this month, like Daylen Everette, Branson Robinson, and Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Yet, the most important date, the most crucial singular moment for Georgia and its Class of 2022, lies ahead.

It will be when the clock hits 0:00 at the end of the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte on the night of September 4, 2021.

That moment, that date will prove to be the most crucial for Georgia football recruiting. Today, UGASports examines the reasons why.



