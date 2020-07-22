Replacing a left tackle who some consider the best to ever to play the position at his school is never easy.

That’s the task facing junior Jamaree Salyer.

For the past three years, Andrew Thomas established himself as one of the top offensive tackles in recent memory at Georgia. The last two seasons, he excelled at left tackle after starting all 15 games on the right side as a true freshman in 2017.

Such an anointing as 'best ever' may not be hyperbole.

Pro Football Focus graded Thomas as the top offensive lineman in last April’s NFL Draft. The New York Giants obviously agreed when they selected the former Bulldog with the No. 4 overall pick.

So where does that leave Georgia?

Kirby Smart proved in his second year as head coach that he’s not afraid to play a true freshman at tackle. At that time, Thomas won the right tackle job.

But when it comes to protecting his quarterback’s blind side, only a dependable player will do. That’s where Salyer, who also played with Thomas at Atlanta’s Pace Academy, comes in.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Salyer may not quite fit the physical prototype you’re talking about for an ideal left tackle in the SEC. But there’s a reason Smart wants him to take over for Thomas on the left side of the Bulldogs’ offensive line.

Actually, there are several reasons.

We’ll start with the obvious. Smart prefers experience when it comes to playing arguably the most important position on the line. Although he’s yet to play the position in a game, Salyer has been a key member of the group, if admittedly in a backup role. (He did make two starts at right tackle last fall against Murray State, then versus Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.)

Smart also knows what he’s seen with his own eyes.

Trivia time: Who is the second-highest graded returning offensive linemen in the SEC?

If you picked Salyer, give yourself a cigar. His grade of 81.3 puts him second behind Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard, who comes in at 89.2. Incidentally, Ben Cleveland (77.4) and Trey Hill (73.6) rank sixth and ninth, respectively.

Former teammate Solomon Kindley has no qualms concerning how Salyer will do.

“Jamaree is another guy I’m looking forward to seeing how he produces,” Kindley said. “Because we had three guys drafted last year, you never really got a chance to see how some of these younger guys can do. But I’m telling you, when it comes time for him to play, he’s going to be really, really good.”

That’s what Smart is banking on.

Apparently, he likes what he sees, as you can see based on his response to this workout by Salyer tweeted out back in May.