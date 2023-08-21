Georgia's recruiting in the past two cycles has been unmatched. However, there's one interesting wrinkle in those past two classes.

The Bulldogs have far from dominated the state of Georgia during the 2023 and 2024 classes.

In 2023, Georgia signed just three of the top 20 prospects in the state of Georgia. The 2024 class isn't much better, with four commitments from Georgia's top 20 prospects (not counting Dylan Raiola, who transferred in from Arizona).

There are multiple reasons for that. Not all of those prospects were heavily pursued by Georgia for starters. But still, it's an interesting stat to note for a team that has established itself as college football's dominant force.

Regardless of the reasons, it's looking like the 2025 cycle might be kinder to Georgia in the state.

The Bulldogs already have commitments from three of the state's top 10 prospects in Elyiss Williams, Jadon Perlotte, and Justus Terry. Even with the rumors of Perlotte decommitting or flipping, that still makes two of the state's top 10 committed to Georgia.

Another 2025 commit, Tae Harris, is ranked 18th in the state. He could be a top-10 prospect by the end of the cycle.

Georgia is also in good shape with other top Georgia prospects.

That starts with 2025's top overall recruit Elijah Griffin. The Bulldogs have been recruiting him hard for a long time and are among a small group of favorites.

The Bulldogs are also battling for Zayden Walker and Ousmane Kromah, two highly-ranked prospects from South Georgia. Kromah especially seems to be a prospect Georgia could land.

Down the list, targets who could rise include Cortez Smith, Juan Gaston, and Ethan Barbour. Those could potentially climb toward the top 10 as well. This of course isn't accounting for any prospects who could explode into the top 10 with strong junior seasons.

Will Georgia land all of those prospects? Of course not. But the Bulldogs are already positioning themselves well for a strong in-state haul in the 2025 cycle.