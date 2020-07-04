UGASports - Who to watch out for when UGA plays Vanderbilt

In this series, we introduce you to the top returning players from Georgia's 2020 opponents based on PFF grades. This article focuses on Vanderbilt.

After struggling in 2019, the Commodores are looking to rebound to respectability this fall. In an effort to change, and possibly help save his job, head coach Derek Mason hired new offensive and defensive coordinators. While they have numerous returning starters/contributors on the defensive side of the ball, new offensive coordinator Todd Fitch is going to have his work cut out for him, as the Commodores are coming off an anemic offensive season. They also lost their leading receiver (Kalija Lipscomb - 71.0 grade), running back (Ke'Shawn Vaughn - 77.7 grade), and quarterback (Riley Neal - 55.0 grade).

