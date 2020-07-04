UGASports - Who to watch out for when UGA plays Vanderbilt

Who to watch out for when UGA plays Vanderbilt
In this series, we introduce you to the top returning players from Georgia's 2020 opponents based on PFF grades. This article focuses on Vanderbilt.
After struggling in 2019, the Commodores are looking to rebound to respectability this fall. In an effort to change, and possibly help save his job, head coach Derek Mason hired new offensive and defensive coordinators. While they have numerous returning starters/contributors on the defensive side of the ball, new offensive coordinator Todd Fitch is going to have his work cut out for him, as the Commodores are coming off an anemic offensive season. They also lost their leading receiver (Kalija Lipscomb - 71.0 grade), running back (Ke'Shawn Vaughn - 77.7 grade), and quarterback (Riley Neal - 55.0 grade).
RB - Keyon Brooks - 70.3 overall, 59.1 receiving, 73.6 running
Dayne: Keyon Brooks assumes the RB1 role as Vaughn suits up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brooks ran for 252 yards on 56 carries as the Commodores' "spell back" last season. He was a massively productive player at Kennesaw Mountain High School in Cobb County. He is a smaller running back for SEC standards and more of a speedster who will succeed outside the tackles. He had 17 catches, and is a threat to be a receiver out of the backfield.
Brent: Scoring points, and offense in general, was an absolute struggle for the Commodores a season ago. Brooks was one of only three offensive players to grade above 70.0 last season, and the only one returning. Of the 252 yards Dayne mentioned above, 200 came after contact and he forced 20 missed tackles as well. Outside of Brooks, wide receiver Cam Johnson (61.8 grade) is the only other returner with more than 25 touches last season.
Edge - Andre Mintze - 78.0 overall, 73.0 run defense, 68.1 tackling, 76.5 pass rush
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news