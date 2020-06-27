UGASports - Who to watch out for when UGA plays Alabama (defense/special teams)

Week three's opponent, the Alabama Crimson Tide, lost four of the top 15 picks in the past NFL draft on offense, but, as we saw last week, still return a lot of star power on that side of the ball. The defensive side is quite different. The next five Tide players drafted (all in rounds 2 and 3) were defenders who were five of their seven highest-graded defenders. In addition, they also lost experienced secondary players Jared Mayden (78.7 grade) and Shyheim Carter (75.0). Thus, while they do get back one of their primary playmakers from injury in 2020, the Tide have to replace a lot of snaps, talent and experience.

Dayne: Barmore was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after playing in 12 games and recording 26 tackles. He only started one game, but looks to be in line to start from day one of the 2020 season. Of his 26 tackles, six of them were for loss. Barmore redshirted his freshman season and would be eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft if he can build a resume to impress scouts. He is a big guy with quick feet and good balance. Based on 2019 tape, he is not yet of the caliber of recent Alabama defensive line stars. He is more easily neutralized than a Quinnen Williams or Jarren Reed, for now.

Brent: In limited snaps (269 total), Barmore showed he will be a definite contributor in 2020. He progressively played more and more as the season went along, getting the lion's share of his reps in the final four games. Barmore was very solid against the run, but his biggest impact was as a pass rusher. In only 168 pass rush snaps, he collected 26 total quarterback pressures, including three sacks. For all interior defenders with at least Barmore's number of snaps, his 88.1 pass rushing grade was sixth-highest in the FBS. In six of the 11 games he played, Barmore had at least three quarterback pressures.