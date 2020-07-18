UGASports - Who to watch for when Georgia plays Missouri

Who to watch for when Georgia plays Missouri
In this series, we introduce you to the top returning players from Georgia's 2020 opponents, based on PFF grades. This article focuses on Missouri.
There's a lot of unknown when it comes to the Missouri Tigers under new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, now the second youngest Power 5 head coach. (Surprisingly, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley is still the youngest.) He was stellar in his one season as head coach at Appalachian State, leading the Mountaineers to a 12-1 record. He comes from the Gus Malzahn coaching tree and, like Malzahn, will be the offensive coordinator and play-caller for the Tigers.
Unfortunately for Drinkwitz, though, the talent his team returns is primarily on the defensive side of the ball.
RB: Larry Roundtree III—69.4 overall, 51.2 receiving, 70.8 running
Dayne: Larry Rountree was a reliable runner for the Tigers, especially between the tackles. He had 829 yards and nine touchdowns, all while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. (His yards per carry have dropped each of the last two seasons.) He will be one of the senior leaders for the new-look Missouri offense. Rountree only needs about 300 yards to become the second leading rusher in school history. At 5'10 and 210 pounds, he is a low-to-the ground runner who can burst through gaps in the middle and bust through arm tackles.
Brent: Of the 4.5 yards per carry Dayne mentioned above, 2.91 per attempt came after contact. He forced 36 missed tackles on 187 rushing attempts, and was not really a threat in the passing game, with only 13 receptions for 70 yards. However, notice who Rountree took the handoff from in the above clip: now Denver Broncos' quarterback Drew Lock. In 2018, with Lock as the Tigers' signal-caller, Rountree put together a 1,216-yard, 11-touchdown season. His 2018 grade meshed with the increased production, as he received an 81.8 overall and 82.8 running grade. Drinkwitz is probably confident his offense can return Rountree to his 2018 production levels.
