UGASports - Who to watch for when Georgia plays Missouri

In this series, we introduce you to the top returning players from Georgia's 2020 opponents, based on PFF grades. This article focuses on Missouri.

There's a lot of unknown when it comes to the Missouri Tigers under new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, now the second youngest Power 5 head coach. (Surprisingly, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley is still the youngest.) He was stellar in his one season as head coach at Appalachian State, leading the Mountaineers to a 12-1 record. He comes from the Gus Malzahn coaching tree and, like Malzahn, will be the offensive coordinator and play-caller for the Tigers.

Unfortunately for Drinkwitz, though, the talent his team returns is primarily on the defensive side of the ball.