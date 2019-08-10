No brace, no problem.

If anybody was looking for some good news following Georgia’s first scrimmage Saturday at Sanford Stadium, the sight of redshirt freshman Zamir White on the field, and apparently making plays, was it.

Although the media was unable to watch the 115-play session, head coach Kirby Smart had some positive words to say about White, coming back from his second ACL injury in less than two years.

“He’s had some live before today, because we’ve done some periods of things throughout; we just haven’t had a live scrimmage. I thought he was really contact-tough. He was running behind his pads, had a couple of short yardage runs that were crucial third-and-1s, fourth-and-1s,” Smart said. “He was able to churn it out and get first downs. He did have some big catches. He did have a good overall day. He’s got to protect the ball. He’s got to protect the quarterback. Everybody judges him based on what he does with the ball in his hands. There’s a lot more to being a good running back than that."

Assuming White is as ready as it sounds, that’s certainly going to be a boon for the Bulldogs’ running game, which already features preseason All-SEC member D’Andre Swift, Brian Herrien and James Cook, along with freshman Kenny McIntosh and walk-on Prather Hudson.

So far in camp, teammates have gushed about what they’ve seen from the North Carolina native, each of them thrilled that he’s been able to come back in the manner which he appears to have done.

White has not used a leg brace thus far in camp and was not seen wearing one prior to Saturday’s scrimmage.

“That’s human nature. When you see a guy going through what he's been through, who isn’t pulling for Zamir White? Every guy on our staff and every player on our team has seen his ups and downs and the rehab he has done,” Smart said. “He’s been on the sideline for a whole year just working out and running. When he gets out there to gain some confidence and have success, I think everyone’s pulling for him. I think for defensive players, it’s hard to pull for him, because you have to tackle him. It’s not easy to tackle him, because he's a full-grown man.”