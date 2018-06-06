CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Rivals250 offensive tackle Warren McClendon only has five schools remaining on his list, but are all those serious contenders? He hopes to commit early in the fall. He could take a couple official visits this summer, so things could change, but at this time, there looks like there are four true contenders for the Peach State star. As we enter the summer, we take a look at the schools who should label themselves as contenders or pretenders for McClendon. RELATED: Who are the pretenders and contenders for Tahj Gray? | Pretenders and contenders for Jammie Robinson

AUBURN

McClendon is planning to visit Auburn this week, and that will be a pivotal visit for both parties. McClendon will likely know after the visit if Auburn could be a contender or if it is a school fourth or fifth on his list of favorites. Gus Malzahn hiring JB Grimes to coach offensive line has McClendon’s attention, and he also sees other top prospects in Georgia giving Auburn a hard look or committing to the Tigers. This visit will be very important. The verdict: Pretender

FLORIDA

Florida got McClendon on its campus earlier in the spring, and he wants to get back to the Swamp. John Hevesy and Dan Mullen made a strong impression on McClendon and that visit really pushed the Gators toward the top of his list. What could a second visit do? We know a couple of schools Florida plays each season are in this, and it looks like the Gators are right there, too. The verdict: Contender

GEORGIA

His uncle (Willie McClendon) and his cousin (Bryan McClendon) played for Georgia, so the four-star knows all about Athens and the history between the hedges. This one is about Georgia assistant coach Sam Pittman, though. He has really built a strong relationship with McClendon and that, combined with UGA being a school he grew up following, has put Georgia in a good spot. The verdict: Contender

SOUTH CAROLINA

Not one, but two McClendon’s work in Columbia, so is that enough to push the Gamecocks to the end? Bryan McClendon is the offensive coordinator and Brent McClendon is a new graduate assistant, so there are some strong connections there. The staff as a whole has done as good of a job as any and they’ve have never let off the gas. McClendon has felt like a priority from day one. The verdict: Contender

TENNESSEE

McClendon is intrigued by Jeremy Pruitt and the staff he has put together in Knoxville. McClendon knew Pruitt from his time at Alabama and Georgia, and the same goes for offensive line coach Will Friend. McClendon is planning to spend a day or two in Knoxville this summer and an official visit to Tennessee this month is a possibility. It appears that Tennessee has some real ground to make up in this race. The verdict: Pretender

