There is so much discussion about the 2020 recruiting class, but top players in the 2021 class also have busy and active recruitments going on. Here is a breakdown of the top 10 uncommitted juniors in the country and how things are taking shape: Note: QB Brock Vandagriff (Oklahoma) and DE Jack Sawyer (Ohio State) are not mentioned below since they’re committed.

DE Korey Foreman

Foreman had established himself as one of the best players in the country regardless of class this summer by absolutely dominating The Opening. One source there told me he was the best prospect at the event. That is coming off a phenomenal junior season where he and now-USC freshman Drake Jackson dominated on the defensive line. Foreman is big, fast, physical, aggressive and nearly unstoppable off the edge.

USC has to be considered the frontrunner in his recruitment and any coaching situation should play itself out by the time Foreman makes his decision. But he’s also a national recruit with Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and others involved. - National & West analyst Adam Gorney

DE J.T. Tuimoloau

Tuimoloau is one of the most interesting prospects in the 2021 class because he could legitimately be a five-star at multiple positions, whether at defensive end or defensive tackle and he’s also an excellent tight end because of his playmaking ability and athleticism. He’s best off the edge where he can get in the backfield to cause problems but he’s also good inside because he’s so much faster than most interior linemen.

Tuimoloau also doesn’t talk much about his recruitment but I’ve gotten the distinct feeling Washington has a big edge. I still wouldn’t count out Ohio State - since teammate Gee Scott Jr. is committed there - USC has interested him, Alabama and others could also be high on his list but it’s early. Still, Tuimoloau doesn’t talk much about recruiting so it’s still a guessing game. - Gorney

OT Tommy Brockermeyer

Brockermeyer is an offensive tackle created inside a lab. He's got size, fantastic feet and technically proficient, not to mention he's an absolute bully in pass pro and in the running game. My biggest complaint is that he's been injured as a junior.

Brockermeyer is the most complete offensive tackle I've had the opportunity to cover, so it's no wonder why he's sought after by nearly every program in America. Many people want to instantly connect the five-star to Texas because he's a legacy, but I don't believe Brockermeyer is sold on that path just yet. Oklahoma, Clemson, Alabama, LSU and Georgia are also involved here. - Sam Spiegelman, Texas & Louisiana analyst

OT Amarius Mims

Mims is a freakish offensive tackle with still so much room to grow. He has added over 20 pounds to his frame since last season and he is still moving like a defensive end. He has great feet, length and the athleticism and upside make him one of the most coveted prospects in the 2021 class.

Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia and many others are in pursuit. - Southeast analyst Chad Simmons

RB Camar Wheaton

Wheaton is that ideal blend of speed, power and explosiveness in a running back that can stay on the field for three downs and prosper. The five-star can go from zero to 60 in a whiff and is dangerous if he can reach the open field.

He's made visits all over the country -- from nearby Texas to Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Kansas and Alabama, among others. When Sept. 1 hit, eight different coaches from Florida contacted Wheaton. So did Lincoln Riley. He also took in the LSU-Texas game in Austin.

While Wheaton is fully open in his process, you can certainly see that the Sooners, Longhorns, Tide and Buckeyes have made early impressions. - Spiegelman

DB James Williams

Williams still needs to develop as a player, but he’s one of the most physically impressive prospects in the country. The massive safety closes incredibly well and has high level athleticism for his frame.

For now, Georgia seems like the team to beat, but it’s early and the in-state schools could fight back into the thick of his recruitment. Auburn is also in play. - Florida analyst Rob Cassidy

CB Corey Collier

Collier is a smart, fast, physical and instinctual defensive back that has shown the ability to play both corner and safety. He’s often praised for his coverage ability, but continues to get better in run support, as he is unafraid of contact and known for laying big hits. Collier seems like a solid bet to stay in state at Florida State or possibly Miami, but it’s early in the process so there’s no telling what’s to come. - Cassidy

OT Savion Byrd