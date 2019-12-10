It appears that head coach Kirby Smart is getting close to filling his offensive line coach vacancy that opened when Sam Pittman was named the head coach at Arkansas.

According to multiple sources, the focus of Smart's search appears to have settled on former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke.

Luke, who was fired by the Rebels and replaced by Lane Kiffin, served as the offensive-line coach and Co-offensive coordinator at Ole Miss from 2012-2016, prior to becoming head coach after the firing of Hugh Freeze.



