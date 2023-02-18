A new offensive coordinator. That's usually a big deal. In Georgia's case, though, Todd Monken, AKA the highest paid coordinator in college football, leaves for the NFL, and a memo is quickly sent out announcing the promotion of analyst and previous Bulldog offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Expected. Business as usual. That's the football program in Athens currently. Will there be true change? Or has that change actually already occurred? Let's build off my Dawgvent post and examine.

2020

When you really think about it from a play-calling and structure perspective, the most Monken-centric offense we saw was likely in his first season in 2020. He was handed the keys, albeit during the COVID impacted season, and installed his offense. What did it look like that year? A lot like it did in his last few years in the NFL. - More passing centric (non garbage time): 53.1% pass vs. 46.9% run - Minimal run game diversity: 64% zone concepts - Downfield and inefficient play focused: 21.3% deep passing and only 14.4% screen usage - More straight drop-backs: only 25.1% play-action usage The result? An inefficient and, more importantly, inconsistent offense that was in the middle of the pack of the Power 5 in efficiency measures (*EPA per play and positive EPA percentage). Yes, quarterback play was an issue and there were quite a few instances (e.g., Florida game) where big plays were there to be made that just weren't. On the whole, though, play-calling in 2020 did not take advantage of many of the unique features of the college game. *EPA = Expected Points Added = an efficiency/success measure which defines the value of each play by the effect it has on the offense's likelihood to score.*

What happened that offseason?

Input and learning from all the various members of the offensive staff. Self-evaluation. Growth. Remembering and re-learning how different the college game is and the "we just have better athletes" and "I need to make the game easier for my QB" world. The key being, at a program like Georgia, you are vastly more talented than a great portion of your schedule.

2021 & 2022

The result of that self-evaluation, growth and learning? Two of the most efficient offensive seasons of the PFF era and the blending of Monken's NFL passing concepts with known successful elements of the best college offenses. The data: - More balance: 48.3% run vs. 51.7% pass - More running game diversity: almost 50/50 zone vs gap concept split - Less "chucking it downfield consistently" (a very inefficient play): 15.3% deep passing - More "get the athletes the ball quickly and let them do their thing": 20.8% screen usage - More putting the defense in conflict/taking advantage of college linebackers, especially on early downs: 36% play-action usage Over the past two seasons, Georgia's offense was number one in the Power 5 (Ohio State is second) in the positive EPA% metric at 53.4 percent. Thus, no one was more efficient.

Where does it go now with Bobo?