So, what will you be looking for a G-Day?

Ask 20 different people and you’re liable to hear 20 different answers. But that’s what makes Saturday’s annual event at Sanford Stadium (1 p.m.) so much fun.

From mid-year enrollees, transfers, and returning players hoping to take the next step, there will be no shortage of storylines and matchups to keep an eye on:

Here’s some, starting with the offense:

• Quarterback Carson Beck has picked right up where he left off. Beck is described as having an “excellent” spring, as he’s used the time to improve his skills and build a repertoire with his new receivers.

…Gunner Stockton will also run one offense. Meanwhile, true freshman Ryan Puglisi has been bothered by a knee injury. His status is questionable.

• Florida transfer Trevor Etienne will make his debut in front of fans at running back, and should receive a handful of carries. It’s also going to be interesting to see Roderick Robinson, and Andrew Paul, who have shined in scrimmages. Fans will also receive their first look at true freshman Chauncey Bowens.

• On the offensive line, keep an eye on how the Bulldogs rotate guards Micah Morris and Dylan Fairchild, along with sophomore right tackle Monroe Freeling, who has worked at both left and right tackle.

The Bulldogs have given right guard Tate Ratledge reps at center behind Jared Wilson just to build depth and he should see a rep or two.

Miami transfer Colbie Young is someone I’m particularly intrigued with simply because of his size. Young has been banged up a bit this spring, so it’s unclear how much he may play. Vandy transfer London Humphreys and Southern Cal transfer Michael Jackson III will also make their debuts.

Of the returnees, Dillon Bell, Dominic Lovett, Arian Smith, Cole Speer, Anthony Evans III, and RaRa Thomas are the names you frequently hear when you ask who’s had the most impressive springs.

Sliding over to the defense, don’t take your eye off the secondary.

• Freshmen KJ Bolden, Ellis Robinson IV, Ondre Evans have each been thrown into the fire and are going to receive long looks on Saturday. Fellow freshman Demello Jones is also expected to play, although he could be limited after being slowed to start the spring with a hamstring injury.

Either way, coaches have been pleased with what they’ve seen from this group. Fans can see for themselves what the fuss has been about on Saturday.

With Malaki Starks out recovering from shoulder surgery, that’s given the opportunity for several players to run with the first unit, including junior JaCorey Thomas. The aforementioned Bolden, who has also repped at star, has also received plenty of looks at safety.

• At linebacker, it will be interesting see how the Bulldogs use both Jalon Walker (inside and outside linebacker) and Mykel Williams, who made his debut as an outside linebacker in the win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. Williams has continued to work both at defensive end and Jack linebacker this spring and is expected to line up at both on Saturday.

• No doubt many eyes will be on the defensive line after Kirby Smart expressed “concern” during an interview with ESPN.

Smart would walk those statements back during a subsequent interview with beat writers, acknowledging Georgia’s offensive line will be one of the best his Bulldogs see all year.

Nevertheless, keep an eye on returnees Nazi Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, along with Christen Miller, Jamaal Jarrett, and Jordon Hall. A reminder, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is out for the spring while he recovers from foot surgery. He’s expected to be ready for the fall.

One freshman I’m interested in seeing is Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Nnamdi Ogoboko, who have also flashed during spring practice thus far.