Day 2 of the NFL Draft gets begins at 7 p.m. Friday with the second and third rounds.

More Bulldogs are expected to hear their names called.

Topping the list is wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl, the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, and Georgia’s Pro Day in Athens last Month.

He should not have long to wait.

After seven wide receivers went in Thursday’s first round, McConkey, with former teammate AD Mitchell, are listed by ESPN as the next two wideouts and expected to come off the board. Mitchell is considered the fourth-best available player, and McConkey the fifth.

In workouts McConkey proved himself an excellent route runner, running an impressive 4.39 at the NFL Combine.

A pair of Bulldog secondary mates should also go quickly.

ESPN considers cornerback Kamari Lassiter the 13th-best available player, with safety Javon Bullard the 18th best-available player.

Lassiter is seen as a fundamentally sound cornerback, although some question his ability as a playmaker considering he only intercepted one pass during his Bulldog career.

While some scouts initially expressed concerns about Bullard’s size, his performance at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine appears to have dispelled those fears.

Teams love his aggressiveness, versatility, and closing speed which they feel will make him an excellent defender against slot receivers and tight ends.

After that, ESPN considers center Sedrick Van Pran (No. 73) and safety Tykee Smith (No. 78) the next Bulldogs to go, which if true, would push the pair into Round 4. Rounds 4-7 of the NFL Draft wrapup on Saturday beginning at noon.

Other Bulldogs who hope to have their name called by the time the draft ends include wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards, and defensive lineman Zion Logue.