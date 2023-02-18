Mike White knew he had a major rebuilding job ahead when he took over Georgia’s basketball program a year ago.

While progress has been made with 16 wins, the gap between the Bulldogs and teams like top-ranked Alabama was laid bare for all to see Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

Georgia has endured some ugly games against the top teams in the SEC, but Saturday’s 108-59 clubbing at the hands of the Crimson Tide was on a level of its own.

“When you’re trying to build something, it’s a process which we have to remind ourselves of every day. Sometimes it is a couple of steps forward, a couple of steps back,” White said. “It’s disappointing, we’ve still got some basketball in front of us, but we’ve got to just focus on being better.”

Georgia (16-11, 6-8) obviously has a lot of work to do.

This represented largest margin of victory of any team against Georgia since No. 1 Kentucky won 108-55 on Jan. 29, 1959. It also qualified as the sixth-largest loss in school history.

“I obviously did a very poor job of preparing our guys. We looked rattled from the tip. Alabama is obviously very good. That’s as good of a team as I’ve seen compete live that I can remember,” White said. “That said, we didn’t help ourselves. (Alabama) didn’t play a team that helped itself defensively today.”

Justin Hill led Georgia with 17 points, followed by Braelen Bridges with 10, but it was not nearly enough to keep pace with an Alabama team that came into the game in a foul mood after losing at Tennessee earlier this week.

The final stats were just as staggering.

Alabama shot an incredible 61.9 percent (39 of 63) and almost doubled up the Bulldogs on the board 49-26.

“I was really disappointed in our level of fight. I failed our guys with how we prepared with our mental approach to playing incredibly hard against the No. 1-ranked team in the country,” White said. “What an opportunity, and we didn’t play incredibly hard. We didn’t; not hard enough. We didn’t play with a lot of confidence, so those are things I addressed our guys with.

I reminded my guys that we’ve got some opportunities, although obviously if we play like we did tonight, wins are going to be hard to come by down the stretch.”

Georgia (16-11. 6-8) returns to action Tuesday at Arkansas before wrapping up the regular season with back-to-back home contests against Missouri and Florida and a final road tip to South Carolina.

“This time of the season, neither we nor Arkansas is going to make wholesale changes, of course. It’s about your focus and your execution and your fight. We’ve just got to compete at a much higher level,” White said. “We’re not going to do a ton physically; I can tell you right now over the next couple of days because we just did not have a lot of pep in our step.”

It showed in about every way possible.

“They were quicker to the basket, they were quicker to loose balls, and the rebounds were staggering, of course,” White said. “We’ve got to do whatever we can to get our legs back in front of us, and hopefully be more physically competitive in the next one to have a chance.”

Boxscore