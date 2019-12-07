“I wasn't surprised,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said in his opening comments of the post-game press conference, regarding the Tigers’ victory. “Preparation, I thought these guys (LSU) were phenomenal. They had a look in their eye today of focus and winning and determination.”

ATLANTA —LSU’s victory over No. 4 Georgia on Saturday to win the SEC championship was certainly not shocking. However, the way the No. 2 Tigers dominated the Bulldogs in the 37-10 one-sided affair might have astonished some—yet maybe not others.

While Georgia’s offense was primarily stagnant, LSU struck quickly behind the arm of Heisman Trophy frontrunner quarterback Joe Burrow, scoring touchdowns on two of their first three possessions. For the game, Burrow completed 28 of 38 passes for 349 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.

“[Georgia] came out on defense with kind of what Auburn played against us a little bit, and we didn't expect that against Georgia at all,” Burrow said. “So, we kind of had to feel our way out a little bit. They were rushing three. So my O-line did a great job of giving me time in that three-man rush, and our receivers found a way to get open.”

Beside his arm, Burrow hurt the Bulldogs with his legs as well, mostly on scrambles, rushing for 41 net yards on 11 carries. In addition, Tiger running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for a game-high 57 yards on 15 carries.



Against a Georgia defense which had allowed an average of only 257 total yards per game this season, LSU totaled 481 yards, the most allowed by the Bulldogs in a single game since yielding 531 to Oklahoma two years ago in the 2018 Rose Bowl.

“[Georgia] did a great job of disguising their blitzes. They had a new package for us this week that I didn't see on film. That's why I was having to make those scrambles,” Burrow said. “But I told the O-line before the game, this one's going to be a lot of fun. I can just feel it. That's exactly what it was.”

The LSU offense wasn’t the only Tiger unit which had “fun.” For the fifth straight game, Georgia’s Jake Fromm completed fewer than half his passes. The Bulldog signal-caller completed just 20 of 42 passes for 225 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He was also sacked three times. The Georgia ground game, which entered having averaged 5.2 yards per rush this season, was limited to 61 yards on 25 carries.

All told, the oft-disrespected LSU defense, which had allowed nine Power 5 opponents this season to average more than 400 yards of offense per game, limited Georgia to 286 total yards.

“We knew that, if everybody worked together, then nobody could really compete with us,” said freshman cornerback Derek Stingley, who made five tackles, two interceptions, and broke up a pass. “This game kind of proved the point, because a lot of people, they didn't really respect us. But we came out and played and showed everybody what we're made of.”