News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-24 07:32:51 -0500') }} football Edit

What keeps Rivals100 OL Amarius Mims going back to UGA?

Ud03z2heefgxudorixoc
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

COCHRAN, Ga. — It seems like every time you turn around, Rivals100 offensive tackle Amarius Mims is back in Athens. He is one of the premiere prospects in the 2021 class and Kirby Smart and company...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}