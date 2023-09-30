Even the Georgia coaches had to have been asking themselves this one question. How in the world did Brock Bowers get that wide open? With around three minutes to go in the game and with the game tied, quarterback Carson Beck found Bowers, perhaps the best overall offensive player in the nation, wide open on a square-in route. For one reason or another, the Auburn defense let Bowers run free, much to the delight of the Georgia players and coaches. Beck hit Bowers, who took off and broke away from the Auburn defense en route to a 40-yard touchdown. That score gave Georgia a 27-20 win over Auburn, in a much closer game than anyone expected. In fact, it was the Bulldogs' first lead all game. Safety Malaki Starks closed the game with an interception.

What it means

Georgia improves to 5-0 with the win, which is the most important fact about this game. However, there was a lot not to like, especially when it came to the run defense. This was the first moment of the year when Georgia truly showed how great both Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter have been for the program over the past three years. This team does not have that kind of disruption up front at the present time. That said, Beck and Bowers are dudes. This game should give Beck a ton of confidence as well, and this offense's identity needs to start with him throwing the ball. Beck finished the game 23-of-33 throwing for 313 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

A question that needs answering

Is Georgia not the top team in the nation? There have been a lot of holes and a lot of issues with this year’s Georgia team. In its first road test, they were more than apparent once again. This team struggles to run the ball with consistency and it showed ball security problems on offense. Defensively, the Bulldogs were owned on the edge by an Auburn offense that has struggled to date. Georgia has played down to every opponent it’s faced. Yes, it’s an SEC game and a rivalry. But it won’t shock me if folks around the country feel that Georgia is not the top team in the country and move Michigan to No. 1 instead.

Three important plays

Lost fumble: You could see it coming a mile away. After catching a pass to start the third quarter, tight end Oscar Delp turned to try and pick up a first down. However, Delp did a poor job of securing the football and had it punched out from behind. This led to Robby Ashford rushing for a touchdown a few plays later and an early third-quarter lead for the Tigers. Punch out: On third down midway through the third quarter, Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne threw a pass that looked like it would be a completion. However, cornerback Daylen Everette was able to punch the ball out and force a punt. Third-and-12: Facing a third-and-12 late in the fourth quarter, Beck received great protection and threw a perfect 16-yard strike to Bowers. This led to the 40-yard touchdown moments later.

Other important games to note

Kentucky 33, No. 22 Florida 14: The Wildcats dominated the ground game, with Ray Davis carrying the ball 26 times for 280 yards and three touchdowns. The Wildcats are now 5-0 and likely to be ranked next week when they come to Sanford Stadium. Bowling Green 38, Georgia Tech 27: LOL.

Grading Georgia

Offense: C+ It took quite a while to get the run game going, with the offensive line finding it tough to move a stingy Auburn defensive front. Now, the Tigers defense is a solid group, so give credit where it’s due. The Bulldogs also missed some big plays, and Delp’s fumble was costly. It wasn’t a strong showing in Georgia’s first road game of the season, although this group finished strong with the Beck and Bowers combo. Bowers caught eight passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. Defense: D No, Auburn didn’t put up a ton of points. But considering Auburn is a one-trick pony on offense, it’s inconceivable for the Bulldogs’ front to be bullied the way it was up front. The Tigers ran for 219 yards, with Thorne accounting for 92. This was the worst defensive performance from Georgia since, well, this program last played a team coached by Freeze. That happened to be Ole Miss in 2016, which no one affiliated at Georgia wants to recall. The Bulldogs were fortunate the Tigers weren’t much of a threat to throw the ball, because this could've been ugly if Auburn had a semblance of balance. Special teams: B Peyton Woodring made key field goals from 37 and 38 yards out. Brett Thorson averaged 46.7 yards per punt. Mekhi Mews gained 60 kick return yards, proving his worth in the field position game. Mews, however, muffed a punt in the fourth quarter that would have been disastrous if he didn’t recover it.

