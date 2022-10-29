Georgia appeared like it returned to steamrolling form for 30 minutes. The brand of Bulldogs that lethargically pushed through wins over Missouri and Kent State appeared for 15 minutes before a strong finish. The Bulldogs might have a subdued party after a 42-20 win over Florida, their fifth win in six years over the Gators, after nearly reeling in a shaky third quarter. Which brand of Bulldogs can be depended on for the season’s final stretch? Georgia began and finished its day with the makings of the No. 1 team in the country, but had plenty of questions arise during the quarter in between.

What it means



Georgia improves to 8-0 on the season in the first of four tough tests to close SEC play. The assumed most-challenging of the upcoming games looms next Saturday against No. 3 Tennessee. Georgia fell short of putting together a complete game against the Gators, which might lead to the same result against the resurgent Volunteers. Georgia had its talent flash, but sloppiness made the final tally over Florida a bit closer than it could’ve been. The Bulldogs’ defense had missed tackles and allowed a few explosive plays to go along with stretches of stout defending.

Three important plays

Bowers’ juggling act: In honor of the game formerly known as thew Cocktail Party, it might be time to give Napa, Calif. native Brock Bowers a new nickname. Let’s call him “Sauvignon Brock.” The wunderkind sophomore tight end who isn’t of drinking age brought more flash. Bowers hauled in a pass that could’ve been intercepted by fully turning around and tipping the pigskin in order to haul in the catch. Bowers finished with five catches, 154 yards and the touchdown. Florida’s deep score: In a game where Georgia dominated for over 45 minutes, the shaky stretch gave the Gators a glimmer of hope. Anthony Richardson found Xzavier Henderson for a 78-yard deep shot that allowed Florida to trim the deficit to eight before Georgia’s late scores. Daijun Edwards’ big day: Daijun Edwards continues to cement his role as the Bulldogs’ lead running back. The former fourth-to-fifth string back eclipsed 100 yards again and added two touchdowns. His 22-yard scamper gave Georgia the insurance to its lead that it would not relinquish.

Grading Georgia

Offense: B- Georgia had its offense humming early as Bowers’ circus catch highlighted the first half. The Bulldogs jumped out to a sizable lead and didn’t have to settle for field-goal attempts. Turnovers, yet again, nearly forced Georgia to relinquish its advantage with two interceptions from Stetson Bennett and a fumble from Kenny McIntosh. Georgia accrued 555 yards, so a grade might seem harsh based on statistics alone, but it trudged through crucial periods of play. Defense: B Georgia suffocated Florida through the first half of play as the Gators’ only points came on a long field goal try. The third quarter, though, is why the Bulldogs’ grade slightly suffers. Florida accrued 182 yards and 17 points in the third quarter while holding the Gators scoreless in the final period. Special teams A- Georgia’s special teams only played a factor in the punting game. Freshman Brett Thorson averaged 39.3 yards per punt with a long of 46 yards.

Season grades to date