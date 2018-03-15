Tom Crean AP Images

The Georgia Bulldogs have found their replacement for Mark Fox. Thursday night, the university announced that it had hired Tom Crean to lead its basketball program. What is Georgia getting in Crean? What's the local reaction? What does he need to do on the recruiting front and what's National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi's take on the hiring?



THE CREAN FILE

During a head coaching career that included a total of 18 years as head coach at Marquette and Indiana, Crean posted a 356-231 record. He has reached the NCAA Tournament nine times, made the Final Four at Marquette in 2003 an reached the Sweet Sixteen three times during his nine years at Indiana. Though he only finished below .500 in conference play one of his nine years at Marquette, Crean's teams at Indiana were under .500 in Big Ten play on five occasions. Crean won one Conference USA regular season title at Marquette and two at Indiana. During his nine seasons at Indiana, Crean landed a total of 22 Rivals150 players and included in that bunch were four five-star prospects.



LOCAL REACTION

Some of the top local coaches from the state of Georgia gave their reactions to Crean's hire to Rivals.com. Discovery High School head coach Cory Cason: “Hopefully coach Crean can come into Athens and push the program over the hump. I think coach Fox and his staff really laid a great foundation for the program. He’s got some good returning pieces especially in the front line and I know we are looking to see the Dawgs back in the NCAA Tournament soon. The ability to consistently recruit the Atlanta area will be a huge factor in his success. Georgia Stars 17U head coach Chris Richards: “He’s got experience getting high level players and has had a lot of success in the tournament. It’s a good move for Georgia.” Norcross head coach Jesse McMillan: “Whatever direction UGA goes with the new coach, my biggest concern would be the hiring of someone with little to no connections to our state. I believe all Georgia prep coaches want our in-state colleges and universities to be successful. Unfortunately, this cannot happen without genuine connections. The previous UGA staff was really starting to create those relationships as seen with the recent commitments from top Georgia players, but it took almost a decade to do so. I’m afraid that history will repeat itself without a well-thought out hire. Keeping Jonas Hayes would help. That would definitely bring some continuity.” Rory Welsh at Langston Hughes HS: "Has a ton of high-level experience with Indiana and Marquette. Proved he can win games in the NCAA tourney. But, obviously he's a Midwest guy, will be interesting to see how he assimilates to recruiting in the South."

A LOOK AT RECRUITING

