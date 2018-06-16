What I Liked: Chad Simmons from Corky Kell 7v7
ROSWELL, Ga. — On the back-end of June each of the last few years, around three dozen high schools in Georgia have competed in the Corky Kell 7v7. There was 35 teams scattered around four different locations, so it was impossible to see all the talent competing, but based on who and what Rivals.com’s Chad Simmons saw, here is what he liked.....
… Blaylock is a baller
Dominick Blaylock was not close to 100 percent Friday and he was limping all day, but when he lined up at wide receiver, he was one of the toughest to cover. The Georgia commit is a Rivals100 prospect out of Marietta (Ga.) Walton who was slowed by a hamstring, but he still made his share of plays at this event.
In between plays, he would bend over, grab his toe, stretch out his hamstring and try to stay loose due to the injury, but he played through it. When his team needed a big play, more times than not the ball was thrown his way. He has really filled out and he has gained strength over the last year. He may have been missing a step or two on his overall speed and quickness Friday, but he again showed why he was one of the most coveted wideouts in the 2019 class.
His recruitment is completely shut down and he is 100-percent committed to Georgia. Blaylock is a player that will have a real chance to make an early impact in Athens. He is a smart young man, he has given up baseball to focus all on football, so expect him to make some noise between the hedges early in his Bulldog career.
… the arm on new Texas A&M commit
Sugar Hill (Ga.) Lanier quarterback Zach Calzada committed to Texas A&M on Thursday evening over Georgia, North Carolina and NC State. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior has really improved a lot over the past year.
As a junior, his first year starting on the varsity level, he threw for over 1,700 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His arm strength has gotten better. His accuracy has really improved. His mechanics are much cleaner and more than anything, he is playing with more confidence.
The new Aggie commit showed again why his offer list grew at a rapid pace the last couple of months. Once you see him throw, his arm stands out. He can make any throw. He showed great touch, he threw with good timing and he is growing as a quarterback daily.
His ranking improved on Rivals this week and he is now the No. 19 pro-style passer and if he plays this fall like he is now in shorts and compressed shirts, then he will continue to move up. Jimbo Fisher is known for molding and developing quarterbacks and Calzada could be his next star.
… the versatility of Peach State defensive back Dodson
Taj Dodson looks like a high school linebacker physically, but he worked at cornerback all day Friday. He was working with his high school team, the Creekside Seminoles, but at other events this year when playing with a local 7v7 all-star team, he has worked at safety.
He is a versatile athlete that grew up playing offense. He has only been playing defensive back for a couple of years.
The 6-2, 190-pound senior has more than two dozen offers and he is being recruited primarily as a safety, but he played cornerback at a high level Friday against some top wide receivers. He played with good patience and discipline throughout the day and had a really nice interception when matched up against Texas A&M commit Kenyon Jackson of Grayson.
Kentucky, Missouri, Syracuse and many others are showing a lot of interest in Dodson. He recently named a top 10 that included those three along with Baylor, Duke, Iowa State, Ole Miss, South Florida, UCF and West Virginia. He is set to visit Kentucky unofficially next Wednesday.
Dodson is a three-star safety and he is an early enrollee, so he is looking to commit to a school later this summer.
… the defensive back duo at North Gwinnett
Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett won it all last year in the 7A, the highest classification in Georgia, and it could be ready to compete for another title this season. Its defense should be good, led by defensive backs Warren Burrell and Quinton Newsome.
Both were outstanding Friday.
Burrell was lining up at cornerback and going against the likes of Blaylock and Jackson, two wideouts that are committed to SEC schools. He was strong against each. Burrell is a long cornerback that can cover a lot of ground with his length and strides.
Newsome was a cornerback last season, but he may be more of a natural safety. He is moving back to free safety this season and he looked awfully good there Friday. He has great range, he is a fluid athlete and he has the frame to really add some muscle to on the next level.
In recruiting, Burrell has already taken official visits to Florida and Tennessee this month and he is set to visit NC State next weekend. A decision could come as early as late July. He is also still considering Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame and Penn State.
Newsome’s decision is likely a little further out than Burrell’s. He was wearing Alabama gloves Friday and he could visit Tuscaloosa next week before the summer dead period kicks on June 25. Auburn, Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon and Penn State are some of the other schools still under consideration. He plans to take his recruitment into the season.
This duo represents two of the top defensive backs not only in Georgia, but in the South and maybe the country.
… the upside of CJ Dixon
Have you head the name CJ Dixon yet? Ohio State offered him this week. Boston College, Florida and Michigan have also offered. Georgia had him on campus twice this week and the Bulldogs seem to be very interested in the 2020 quarterback out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson too.
Dixon has called Georgia and Miami his dream schools, so if the Bulldogs offer, that would be big for him.
The 6-5, 217-pound signal caller split time with a teammate Friday because he had been throwing so much throughout the week. When he was playing, he showed why schools have offered him. Dixon has great size, he has a live arm and he can really spin the ball. He threw some nice deep balls as well. He still has a ways to go mechanically as a passer, but there are so many things there to like.
I can say that I have him ranked too low. Now, he has not played on the varsity level, so I have not seen him much yet, but after seeing him throw Friday, Dixon is one I will take a long look at this fall. As a three-star with a 5.5 rivals rating, that is too low. He has real upside and Dixon will likely be one that plays himself into that top group of 2020 quarterbacks discussion this fall.