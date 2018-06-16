… Blaylock is a baller

Blaylock committed to Georgia in July 2017. Rivals.com

Dominick Blaylock was not close to 100 percent Friday and he was limping all day, but when he lined up at wide receiver, he was one of the toughest to cover. The Georgia commit is a Rivals100 prospect out of Marietta (Ga.) Walton who was slowed by a hamstring, but he still made his share of plays at this event. In between plays, he would bend over, grab his toe, stretch out his hamstring and try to stay loose due to the injury, but he played through it. When his team needed a big play, more times than not the ball was thrown his way. He has really filled out and he has gained strength over the last year. He may have been missing a step or two on his overall speed and quickness Friday, but he again showed why he was one of the most coveted wideouts in the 2019 class. His recruitment is completely shut down and he is 100-percent committed to Georgia. Blaylock is a player that will have a real chance to make an early impact in Athens. He is a smart young man, he has given up baseball to focus all on football, so expect him to make some noise between the hedges early in his Bulldog career.

… the arm on new Texas A&M commit

Calzada was decked out in Aggie gear Friday in between games. Rivals.com

Sugar Hill (Ga.) Lanier quarterback Zach Calzada committed to Texas A&M on Thursday evening over Georgia, North Carolina and NC State. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior has really improved a lot over the past year. As a junior, his first year starting on the varsity level, he threw for over 1,700 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His arm strength has gotten better. His accuracy has really improved. His mechanics are much cleaner and more than anything, he is playing with more confidence. The new Aggie commit showed again why his offer list grew at a rapid pace the last couple of months. Once you see him throw, his arm stands out. He can make any throw. He showed great touch, he threw with good timing and he is growing as a quarterback daily. His ranking improved on Rivals this week and he is now the No. 19 pro-style passer and if he plays this fall like he is now in shorts and compressed shirts, then he will continue to move up. Jimbo Fisher is known for molding and developing quarterbacks and Calzada could be his next star.

… the versatility of Peach State defensive back Dodson

Dodson's next visit will be to Kentucky. Rivals.com

Taj Dodson looks like a high school linebacker physically, but he worked at cornerback all day Friday. He was working with his high school team, the Creekside Seminoles, but at other events this year when playing with a local 7v7 all-star team, he has worked at safety. He is a versatile athlete that grew up playing offense. He has only been playing defensive back for a couple of years. The 6-2, 190-pound senior has more than two dozen offers and he is being recruited primarily as a safety, but he played cornerback at a high level Friday against some top wide receivers. He played with good patience and discipline throughout the day and had a really nice interception when matched up against Texas A&M commit Kenyon Jackson of Grayson. Kentucky, Missouri, Syracuse and many others are showing a lot of interest in Dodson. He recently named a top 10 that included those three along with Baylor, Duke, Iowa State, Ole Miss, South Florida, UCF and West Virginia. He is set to visit Kentucky unofficially next Wednesday. Dodson is a three-star safety and he is an early enrollee, so he is looking to commit to a school later this summer.

… the defensive back duo at North Gwinnett

Burrell on the left and Newsome on the right.

Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett won it all last year in the 7A, the highest classification in Georgia, and it could be ready to compete for another title this season. Its defense should be good, led by defensive backs Warren Burrell and Quinton Newsome. Both were outstanding Friday. Burrell was lining up at cornerback and going against the likes of Blaylock and Jackson, two wideouts that are committed to SEC schools. He was strong against each. Burrell is a long cornerback that can cover a lot of ground with his length and strides. Newsome was a cornerback last season, but he may be more of a natural safety. He is moving back to free safety this season and he looked awfully good there Friday. He has great range, he is a fluid athlete and he has the frame to really add some muscle to on the next level. In recruiting, Burrell has already taken official visits to Florida and Tennessee this month and he is set to visit NC State next weekend. A decision could come as early as late July. He is also still considering Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame and Penn State. Newsome’s decision is likely a little further out than Burrell’s. He was wearing Alabama gloves Friday and he could visit Tuscaloosa next week before the summer dead period kicks on June 25. Auburn, Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon and Penn State are some of the other schools still under consideration. He plans to take his recruitment into the season. This duo represents two of the top defensive backs not only in Georgia, but in the South and maybe the country.

… the upside of CJ Dixon

