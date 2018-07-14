CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



...Jadon Haselwood's right hand

Everybody knows Georgia five-star wide receiver commit Jadon Haselwood is one of the best in the country but he really lit up defenses on Friday. He probably won't be competing on Saturday because of ACT testing but his Cedar Grove team that went 5-1 on Friday would really like for him to leave his hand, specifically his right hand. They'd ask for that hand because he made two incredible one-handed catches with his right hand on Friday. Regardless of who Haselwood is "Mossing" at any given tournament or camp we all know he is one of the best in the country and he did nothing to change that fact on Friday.

...Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven's size

Martavius French

Normally 7-on-7 teams don't intimidate with their size when they get off the bus but Whitehaven went against the norm on Friday. First there was 6-foot-3, 251-pound barrel-chested tight end Cormontae Hamilton. He was much quicker than defenders anticipated and he made some key catches. At 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, South Carolina commit Keveon Mullins doesn't have an ounce of fat on him. He spent Friday pushing defensive backs out of his way as he made leaping catch after leaping catch. Again, size isn't always your friend in a 7-on-7 game but it didn't really hurt 2020 linebackers Bryson Eason and Martavius French. The two of these rising juniors are absolute monsters and any routes over the middle were really difficult for quarterbacks. Eason is a solid 6-foot-3, 245-pounds and French isn't far behind him. Expect both to be two of the more coveted defensive prospects in the 2020 class.

...Phenix (Ala.) Central's big three

Peter Parrish

Central went 6-1 on Friday due in large part to LSU quarterback commit Peter Parrish, Clemson commit Ray Thornton, and 2020 receiver EJ Williams. Parrish showed plenty of arm strength and made a lot of the right reads throughout the day. He did a great job of making quick decisions and getting the ball into his receivers' hands with space to run. Williams was a beneficiary of Parrish's good day. He made a big plays down the field and towards the sideline using his size and length. A lot of defensive backs were caught off guard by his quickness off the line and coming out of his breaks. Thornton showed great instincts and discipline as a safety and didn't get many passes thrown his way because of that. He is certainly not afraid to play physically and wide receivers were made aware of that early and often.

...Woodi Washington's versatility

Woodi Washington

Woodi Washington, one of the best defensive backs in the country, committed to the Sooners specifically to play in the secondary. He played plenty of defensive back on Friday but he had a big day as a receiver as well. Big-time defensive backs at events like these generally have pretty boring days because teams won't throw at them so Washington took that as an opportunity to impact the game on the other side of the ball. Sooners fans certainly look forward to the day he plays defensive back for them but he did a very good job on Friday of making key touchdown and two-point conversion catches.

...Sheridan Jones' quiet day

Sheridan Jones