In Georgia's undefeated 2022 regular season, an October game in Columbia, Missouri, stands out.

Georgia entered that game 4-0 after cruising through the season's first month. The Bulldogs were then pushed to the brink by the Tigers, barely escaping with a 26-22 win.

That contest happened over a year ago. But Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs still remember the effect that night had on their second straight national championship.

"Being down in a game or not playing well maybe because of them playing well and you not playing well, it makes you question yourself," Smart told reporters Monday. "There's a lot of things they did to help us and a lot of things that we did to help them, but at the end of the day we didn't play very well until the fourth quarter and a lot of that had to do with them. And give them credit for the way they played. But, yeah, last year's team, in retrospect, it helped build the resiliency of that team."

Missouri jumped out to a 13-0 lead and led 22-12 in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs then put together a pair of touchdown drives to rally for the win.

Georgia's next second-half deficit came in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State. When that time came, the Bulldogs had the Missouri experience to rely on.

"Just seeing the team come together and not bow our heads. Being able to battle together and come back," defensive back Tykee Smith said. "When the Ohio State moment came, we definitely lived in that moment when we played Missouri so we knew how to handle it.”

The Bulldogs and Tigers will once again face off this Saturday, this time in Athens. The circumstances this year are a little different.

Georgia is once again undefeated. Missouri, which entered last year's game 2-2, is now 7-1 with a legitimate chance to win the SEC East if it can upset the Bulldogs.

Also unlike last year, this year's Georgia team has already been pushed to the brink. The Bulldogs have overcome second-half deficits against South Carolina and Auburn and have also had ups and downs at other points in the season.

Should this Saturday's game also turn into a four-quarter battle, many of the current Bulldogs will be able to garner inspiration from last year's victory.

"I think ultimately, that game last year was such an essential role to what that team became," center Sedrick Van Pran said. "I think ultimately, I think we had the opportunity to kind of create our identity through that game. I think we could have (beaten Ohio State without it), but definitely we’re grateful that we were able to have that game to help build us.”