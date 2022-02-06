What Georgia is getting in new coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe

“He’s REAL high energy and it’s crazy because the second he steps on the field, the switch is turned on. Off the field, he’s cool and nice. I’d go in his office, and we’d talk, he’d help me with plays and all that good stuff,” Johnson said. “But as soon as he hits the field, that switch is flipped. He definitely brings a high energy, and it stays there the whole time.”

Former Colorado defensive end Mustafa Johnson was with the Buffaloes when Uzo-Diribe served as a graduate assistant with the program.

Parker was not the only former Buffalo who holds the 29-year-old Uzo-Diribe in high regard.

“Georgia is getting someone who will get their players coached up. I think he’s going to bring a lot of excitement. He’s going to bring that dog mentality, if you will, just because when he was playing, he was locked in that zone,” Parker said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “That’s important to have and it’s something you can’t really coach as a player. If he can instill that in a lot of his players, they’re going to be in a great position to make plays.”

Considering he played with Chidera Uzo-Diribe for three years on the defensive line at Colorado, Juda Parker has a good idea of what Georgia is getting in its new outside linebackers coach.

“He just knows how to connect with players. Even when we were in the locker room, he would connect with guys who came from different parts in the country."

Johnson said Uzo-Diribi has a knack for getting the most out of his players.

“On the field, he’ll come up and smack you on the butt, ask you how your day is going, start talking a little trash to you to get you motivated,” Johnson said. “I remember one time he was there, it was like a one-on-one drill. I was next to go up and he just got in my ear and said ‘Man, Mustafa, you gonna let this guy beat you?’ He just brings out the competitive spirit in you, doing fun things like that.”

Diribe’s hire was made official by Georgia Sunday afternoon.

“He’s a great coach. He’s someone who brings a lot of energy. He’s a player’s coach. He talks to players; he gets to know everybody,” Johnson said. “He’s a fun person to be around. He keeps the fun in the room. Football can obviously be a grind, but he keeps it real at the same time.”

Although Uzo-Diribe has primarily coached the defensive line, he does have experience coaching outside linebackers, the position he will coach with the Bulldogs.

His two years at Kansas, Uzu-Diribe served as the Jayhawks’ outside linebackers coach under Les Miles.

“When he was coaching us, it was basically a hybrid. Our defensive ends and outside linebackers were the same thing. I think he’ll do a great job,” Johnson said. “He’ll be able to help those guys. He understands who those guys integrate with the D-line, how those guys go hand in hand. There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll do a great job.”

Uzo-Diribe was a four-year letterman at Colorado and finished his career tied for sixth in sacks (20), tied for 17th in tackles-for-loss (31) and second in forced fumbles (10). In 2013, he ranked second nationally in forced fumbles with five, and was on the final watch list for the Ted Hendricks Award for the nation's top defensive end of the year. He went on to sign as a free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2015.

Parker said he was never surprised his friend and former teammate decided to become a coach.

“Absolutely. He just had a very high football IQ. He understood what everybody was doing on the field. It was kind of like having a mini coach. He just knew what everybody’s responsibility was, because he took the time. He was a student of the game,” Parker said. “The coaches we had, he would jump into their hip pocket, ask a lot of questions and he was a role model for a lot of us on the D-line. We respected that.”

Parker said Uzo-Diribe will have no trouble earning the respect of his new players at Georgia.

“The No. 1 thing that they’re getting is someone who can easily get the players’ respect. When he was a player, he earned respect by performing,” Parker said. “He was a performer on the field. He produced. He had a nose for the ball, he knew how to set up properly, he was extremely coachable as a player.”

Parker also has full confidence he’ll be a hit on the recruiting trail.

Head coach Kirby Smart will not hire an assistant unless he also likes to recruit, and in Uzo-Diribe, Parker believes his friend is just the right mix.

“He just knows how to connect with players. Even when we were in the locker room, he would connect with guys who came from different parts of the country,” Parker said. “He had that charisma about him, where a lot of guys gravitated toward him. That’s something I think people just have, when they know what kids want today. He has that relatability for sure with a lot of the players. That’s going to set him apart for sure.”

Parker said Uzo-Diribe was also the type of player who made it easy for his teammates to rally around.

One Saturday afternoon in a game against Arizona State comes quickly to mind.

“When we played Arizona State. We were in a dog of a fight. I just remember on third down, Coach was telling everybody to rally, and Chidera just brought everybody together and really rallied the D-line. We were ready to play,” Parker said. “It was pretty cool. There was this one critical play where he made the play in the backfield. That’s what you need as a teammate, somebody who can make plays when it’s time to make plays because those are crucial moments.

"In a football game, nine-10 plays can make or break an entire football game. It’s plays like that which were just crucial, so yeah, he was a player when it was time to wear the put up or shut up pads. It was pretty cool to watch him plays.”

Both Johnson and Parker have no doubt Uzu-Diribe is where he wants to be. They also agree that the 29-year-old is one of the top up-and-coming young coaches in the country.

“I think he’s jacked. At 29, he’s moving up real fast. It’s just a wonderful opportunity for him,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a big change going to Georgia, but I think he will handle that change very well. I think he will fit right in with all the energy there.”

Parker agreed.

“I think this is probably one of the dream situations that he wants to be in. Everybody wants to play for the SEC and more importantly, everyone wants to coach for a national championship team, which the Georgia Bulldogs are,” Parker said. “They’re a storied program, they have a ton of history. With the excitement around the community, this is an amazing opportunity. Everybody gravitates toward football. It’s a big deal. That’s the kind of environment you want to play for. That’s what you remember throughout your career, having the opportunity to coach at Georgia.”