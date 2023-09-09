Opening Statement...

"We lost a game to a good football team. They are number one in the country. I am proud of the way our football team started that game, fighting our tail off. Second quarter, we had a couple opportunities there where we had some oneon-ones. We talked all week long about being able to come down with a couple of those plays. Having those turnovers there, the three interceptions in that first half. You can't do that any week, especially when you are talking about playing the number one team in the country. At halftime, I addressed our guys. I just wanted to see them come out and fight, give it everything they had, stick by each other's sides through thick and thin. That is what we are all about here. I appreciate the effort by every single guy on that team. The way they finished the football game. We are ready to go. We are ready to get back to Muncie, get on with our weekly process this next week, first game back at home. That is our primary concern."

On the first quarter effort...

"It is the same message no matter what meeting we have had this week. It has been the same message of just taking it one play at a time, giving it the Ball State effort, having a great attitude no matter what through thick and thin. We know there is going to be adversity. In a football game like this, there is always going to be adversity, in life for that matter. I really just wanted to see us attack it with a positive can-do attitude. If we believe, we will have a chance to go out on the field and have success. I thought our guys took the field with that attitude."

On the defensive performance...

"We competed. We are talking about the best athletes in the country that we just lined up on that football field with. I stress, we competed. Our guys gave it everything they had. You have to give them credit. They have done an unbelievable job here. Back-to-back national championships, I know they [Georgia] are going to have a great football team this year. I have a lot of respect for Coach Smart. I had a chance to interact with him before the game and postgame there. Our guys competed.