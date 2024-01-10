Although no Crimson Tide players have entered the portal yet, Kirby Smart and his Bulldog staff will undoubtedly be paying close attention.

Rest assured, schools will have their eyes glued to the portal to see what Alabama players may be looking for new homes.

For Alabama players, that clock has started to tick. Players who elect to enter the portal would be eligible to transfer intraconference.

Although the NCAA transfer portal closed on Jan. 3 for teams, there is a stipulation that players on teams who have a coach leave will have an additional 30 days to enter the portal.

With Nick Saban announcing his retirement on Wednesday, the question now is how his leaving will affect Alabama’s roster in 2024.

Safety Caleb Downs: Georgia was a finalist for Downs who was one of the top freshmen in the entire country.

Even with some of the recent additions, safety depth isn’t as good as Smart would like, and Downs is one of the best around.

Running back Justice Haynes: Although there isn’t quite the need to add a running back with Trevor Etienne now part of the team, the Bulldogs could certainly be tempted to take another look at the UGA legacy

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond: Georgia could use another receiver and Bond is a big-play performer after leading the Tide in catches with 48 for 668 yards and four scores.

Quarterback Dylan Longergan: Jayden Maiava’s flip-flop means there is an opening for Smart to bring in another quarterback after publicly stating he’d prefer to have four scholarship players at the position.

The Bulldogs are very familiar with the Georgia native, and could very well give a look if Longergan were to decide to enter the portal.

Defensive Back Jahlil Hurley: Hurley did not play in any games for Alabama, but he was highly coveted by the Bulldogs for his ability to play both corner and safety.

Safety Jack Pope: Unlike the other players we have listed, Pope is already in the transfer portal after entering on Monday.

Offensive Lineman Terrence Ferguson: The former Peach County star (6-foot-4, 322 pounds) would be a massive addition with the addition to play both center and guard.

Offensive Lineman Kadyn Proctor: Proctor was the nation’s top-rated offensive lineman coming out of high school a season ago. The 6-foot-7, 360-pounder was a member of the SEC All-Freshman team.