“If we could just hit the deep ball.” If you listened to or participated in the Postgame Overreaction Show this past season, that was an ongoing comment about Georgia’s offense.

While certain games were better than others and the Bulldogs were no less than 12th in the nation in 10, 20, 30 or 40-yard pass plays, there were some inconsistencies when the ball was pushed down the field.

Thus, I went back and graded each of Carson Beck’s 20-plus yard attempts in 2023. Not in the sliding scale PFF fashion, but instead via a simple plus-minus method. Did Beck make a play/throw that gave the receiver a chance to make a play or not? A few plays also fell into the “non-quarterback” realm. For example, quick pressure forces an errant deep throw.