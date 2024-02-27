What about the deep ball? A look at Carson Beck’s long throws
“If we could just hit the deep ball.” If you listened to or participated in the Postgame Overreaction Show this past season, that was an ongoing comment about Georgia’s offense.
While certain games were better than others and the Bulldogs were no less than 12th in the nation in 10, 20, 30 or 40-yard pass plays, there were some inconsistencies when the ball was pushed down the field.
Thus, I went back and graded each of Carson Beck’s 20-plus yard attempts in 2023. Not in the sliding scale PFF fashion, but instead via a simple plus-minus method. Did Beck make a play/throw that gave the receiver a chance to make a play or not? A few plays also fell into the “non-quarterback” realm. For example, quick pressure forces an errant deep throw.
Traditional Numbers
First, Beck's traditional numbers on 20-plus yard throws. While I analyzed all the 59 drop-backs he had that were attempts of 20-plus yards, he only had 54 box score attempts because of penalties on five plays. The overall numbers were:
- 22 of 54 for 729 yards, 5 TDs, 2 Ints, 91.5 passing grade
Further breaking that down to throws of 30-plus yards, the numbers were:
- 8 of 21 for 284 yards, 2 TDs, 1 Int, 92.2 passing grade
Then, on the true deep shot throws of 40-plus yards, his numbers were:
- 1 of 7, 51 yards, 65.9 passing grade
Comparison
On the whole, those numbers were good, but when you compare them to the six quarterbacks (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix and Bo Nix) being discussed as potential first-round draft picks this April, they don't stack up.
