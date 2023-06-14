One of the funnier moments from Tuesday’s introductory press conference came when new baseball coach Wes Johnson was asked if he had any ties to Georgia, and how that pertained to his philosophy of recruiting.

Reporters soon learned he has a sense of humor.

“Here’s a fun fact for you,” Johnson said. “I was born in Atlanta, Georgia. I know the area well. I know a lot of the coaches.”

In other words, Johnson knows full well the importance of the Peach State when it comes to recruiting. He also knows if his Bulldogs are to reach the lofty goals he’s already set for the program, he’ll have to keep as many of the state’s top players home as he can.

“I’ve been coaching a long time, and I know if you want to be any good, you come to the state of Georgia. They have phenomenal players here, so you develop a lot of relationships with coaches here, again, because they have such good baseball here in the state,” Johnson said. “I’ve recruited a lot of players out of Georgia, and I’m coaching one at LSU who’s going to be a first-rounder this year in Ty Floyd. So yeah, I’ve got a lot of connections here. We will enhance those even more.”

However, as Johnson goes about the business of building his program, the transfer portal is going to be part of the plan.

“Unfortunately, in the way the game is going in our sport and all sports, you have to be active in the portal. When you look at recruiting, any time facilities are improved, it should help. But at the end of the day, we should be selling a product, and we are selling a product that shows that we are not only developing them on the baseball field, but we’re developing them as men and as student-athletes,” Johnson said. “They’re going to walk out of here with a degree. If they get the chance to play professional baseball, outstanding. If they don’t, they’re walking out of here with a degree that has Georgia on it, which will open a lot of doors for them.

When you look at recruiting in every aspect, from facilities, yes, they are all there and we will have them all now, but you still have to let them know how you’re going to develop them and turn them into a better baseball player and a better man.”

It's still too early to know how many players Johnson will look to bring in.

Currently, six players from last year’s team—infielder Jonathan Little, along with pitchers Michael Polk, Jake Poindexter, Charlie Goldstein, and Luke Wagner—have entered the portal.

The Bulldogs currently have portal commitments from Penn pitcher Brian Zeldin and Columbia catcher Weston Eberly. More are expected to be added.

Making sure Charlie Condon isn’t tempted to enter the portal is also a top priority for Johnson.

Although Condon is not in the portal, in this day of NIL (Name, Imagine, and Likeness), it’s certainly not beyond the realm of possibility that some deep-pocket school might throw temptation his way.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with Charlie. The guy’s going to be the best right-handed hitter in college baseball next year if he isn’t one of them this year. Charlie is doing great; he’s in the Cape right now. Everybody already knows, but he’s going out for Team USA, and hopefully, he’ll go out there and have a good showing to represent our country,” Johnson said. “Everybody in the SEC has talent on their roster, and we have talent here. We are working through some things and working through the roster right now. But yes, we have some guys where the draft may be a concern. It’s an imperfect science, so we’ll get through that.”

Johnson’s message to recruits—be they high school or college players from other programs—will be the same.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to come down to this. Are you going to be so invested in the University of Georgia and this baseball program that when you put that “G” on, you’re ready to go? You’re ready to do things that you may never thought you could do before,” Johnson said. “When you look back, you can say it was enjoyable, and maybe it was hard, too. That’s what I’m looking for. People who, when they put it on, they’re ready to go and know that they’re not only representing themselves but the University and a great baseball program. We are going to do some things that haven’t been done here in a while.”