Wes Johnson admits he’s done quite a bit of multitasking since being named Georgia’s head baseball coach a week ago Monday.

With getting to know his new team, searching for assistants, recruiting, and scouring the NCAA transfer portal, Johnson’s duties as the pitching coach at College World Series bound LSU haven’t left much time for sleep.

“I’ll tell you how it’s been, I wake up really early, I go to bed really late, and drink a lot of caffeine in the middle,” Johnson smiled during Tuesday’s introductory press conference. “But no, I actually sat down and wrote out my days like I need to. I’m trying to lead those young men to a national title.”

Johnson – who served as the pitching coach at Mississippi State and Arkansas before a successful three-plus year stint as the pitching coach for the Minnesota Twins - wasn’t kidding about making every hour count.

“Roughly from 5 to 8, I’m working on LSU game prep, getting our day ready, our game plan, breaking down film of other teams,” he said. “But from 8-12, I’m calling a lot of our (Georgia) players, because I wanted to get in there and talk to them because that takes time. Those phone conversations aren’t easy, they’re not quick, and those things lasted a good 30 minutes. But I wanted them to ask me questions, I wanted to get to know them.”

At noon, it was back to preparing for practice with LSU, before hitting the phone once again upon returning home.

“You’re looking at rosters, you’re looking at recruits, before going to bed at midnight and getting up to do it all again,” Johnson said. “That’s just the way it is.”

The 51-year-old Johnson appeared to say all the right things during his nearly 30-minute press conference.

The Atlanta native became emotional at the beginning when mentioning his wife and one of his three children who were present at the press conference.

He thanked numerous people, including current Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and current LSU head coach Jay Johnson.

More importantly, he acknowledged what many fans already believe, that Georgia should be a university where consistent success in baseball should go hand in hand.

“A lot of things you think about when you’re in this state recruiting, you look at per capita, I think you could get all 14 head coaches in the league to say Georgia is the best state for baseball. That was a big draw,” Johnson said. “I think what we’ve got now with the facilities are phenomenal, but what we are doing, it will become the best place to play this game at this level. With the commitment not only with what they’ve made to facilities but the technology we’ll be able to bring in and implement … I’m really big on development.

I tell people all the time you’ve got to be careful with generic programming and generic development … players will get lost. You’ll lose them. So, when I heard we were doing the 45 million update and we want the technology, that was a perfect match right there.”

Johnson will make $700,000 in Year 1 of a six-year deal and serve as his own pitching coach. He hopes to have the rest of his staff filled soon.

“We’re going to get an offensive guy. I’m currently in that process right now,” Johnson said. “I think our ballpark is very unique – in a big way. Obviously, in right field, you can run a lot of balls out of the yard. It’s like Yankee Stadium. But it can also play to speed. When you look at the gaps you’ve got in right-center and a big center field.

So, I’m looking for a guy who not only … there’s a lot of things with launch angle and things of that nature, but we’re going to be able to score runs a lot of ways. You’re not going to beat Paul Skenes by hitting home runs. You’re going to have to get guys on base, steal bases; you’re going to have to put the ball on the carpet, get them over and get them in. We’re going to do that as well.”