UGASports - Well-being of student athletes Priority 1 for Smart

“We’re going to educate our players, because I promise you, there are some of our players that don't feel vulnerable."

Although Kirby Smart admits there’s a financial advantage for college football to be played this fall, he disagrees with the notion that there’s pressure on schools to make sure it occurs.

Schools’ main responsibilities is for the health and well-being of the student athletes involved.

“It's a fine line between what your motivation is. I certainly think that, fiscally and financially, there will be benefits if there is a football season, but that has nothing to do with the decisions that go into it medically,” Smart said. “A lot of people have said the SEC has come out really strong and come out with comeback dates and return dates, and they've got to have this protocol to allow us to play football. But every decision that’s made on the SEC level, I can assure you, is made by infectious disease people based on information on the safety and well-being of our student-athletes.”

Starting this week, players will start trickling onto campus for physicals and COVID-19 tests in order to be cleared for voluntary workouts set to begin June 8.

Under the direction of strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair, players will start getting back into a regular workout routine before beginning on-field workouts which are expected to start up later in July.

“I know from a Georgia perspective, every decision we're making on the return to sport is based on the safety, health and well-being (of our student-athletes),” Smart said. “There won't be pressure to go work out, to go do this extra [activity]. Kids get to voluntarily do it, and if a guy doesn't feel comfortable, or if a guy has a fever or is sick, we don't want him to come in. We don't want them to put themselves in jeopardy, and we have to convey that (to them).”

Among the changes that players can expect:

• Workout groups of 20-21 to a group, subdivided into groups of seven.

• Constant cleaning of equipment.

• One door in, one door out.

• No use of the locker room.

Smart said there are ways Bulldog fans can help ensure there’s a football season.

“We–as fans, as Dawg Nation– have a responsibility to make good decisions (and) to social distance. I think the longer this thing has gone on, the more people begin to relax and say, ‘Well, this won't affect me,’” Smart said. “The last thing we need right now, if people want to have a football season or any athletic season, is to have another flare up. The biggest thing we can do is take care of that by making good decisions (and by) being aware.”

That will also include the Bulldog players themselves throughout the weeks and months ahead.

“We’re going to educate our players, because I promise you, there are some of our players that don't feel vulnerable,” Smart said. “They feel like they're not vulnerable because of what they've heard, or because they think they have superpowers. We’re going to educate our guys to be safe (and) to make good decisions. We're going to have education sessions, even when they get back, to give us the best opportunity to have a season.”