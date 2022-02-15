Weekend rotation official

Georgia’s weekend rotation to start the season is set, and there are no surprises.

Bulldog head coach Scott Stricklin confirmed Tuesday that Jonathan Cannon will start Friday’s opener against Albany, followed on Saturday by sophomore Liam Sullivan with junior college transfer Dylan Ross making his Bulldog debut in Sunday’s finale.

“Those guys have earned it,” Stricklin said. “We had a lot of guys compete for it for those spots. Those three guys have earned it and we’re excited about them.”

The three make up what may be the tallest starting rotation in the SEC, with Cannon, Sullivan and Ross going 6-foot-5, 6-6 and 6-5, respectively.

However, it’s what they do on the mound that matters.

Cannon finished the year strong after batting both mononucleosis and Covid-19, finishing 4-2 with a 3.98 ERA, while Sullivan also ended his season on a high note, including a dominant performance over then No. 1 Arkansas, allowing just one run with 11 strikeouts in six innings.

Ross is the newcomer of the bunch

The native of Statesboro brings an impressive arsenal from Northwest Florida State College, where he went 6-2, registering a 3.88 ERA with 77 strikeouts in just 60.1 innings.

“All three are different kind of pitchers. Cannon is going to hit 96; he’ll typically go 94-96, but he’s got more life,” Stricklin said. “With Ross, his fastball will jump on you in the middle to upper-90s, and his off-speed stuff is sharper than anyone we have.”

Stricklin said Sullivan’s fastball has been registering 93-94 mph. However, that’s not all in his repertoire.

“The breaking ball is good and he’s got a good changeup,” Stricklin said. “He’s 6-6, but he’s a sneaky good athlete. He gets off the mound well.”

Other names will remain in the mix for mid-week starting roles.

Those pitchers currently includes sophomore Luke Wagner, Mississippi State transfer Davis Rokose and 6-7 righty Garrett Brown, who along with reliever Will Childers, are coming back from Tommy John surgery.

Brown is ready to go, although Stricklin said the hard-throwing Childers (1-0 with a 0.79 ERA in 11 innings in 2020) probably will not be ready.

“The only guy who is not going to be ready for opening day is Will Childers. He’s close. He’s throwing bullpens and we’re hoping Weekend 3 against Georgia Tech, right around that time is when he’s going to get back on the mound,” Stricklin said. “We’d love to give him a couple of outings before we play Mississippi State (in the SEC opener next month). He’s likely going to be a back of the bullpen guys with Jadon Woods and Jack Gowen. Those three guys in the back end of the pen are pretty darn good.”

Woods flashed as a true freshman for the Bulldogs, working primarily in relief. Ultimately, the former Houston County standout figures to be a weekend starter, but he first needs to fine tune his breaking ball. Until then, Woods is expected to take over the role filled so admirably last spring by Ben Harris, as an imposing late-inning lefty with the ability to go more than one game a weekend if need be.

As for that breaking pitch, pitching coach Sean Kenny likes what he’s seen.

“It’s significantly better. We kind of played around with an unconventional grip. He tried to throw a spike, tried to throw a sider, tried to throw a cutter, and we just came up with a kind of split-fingered grip, not necessarily the actual split-finger, but just kind of spread them (his fingers out) and it’s taken.”

The results are starting to show.

“His spin rate was low on the breaking ball, which isn’t a deal-breaker,” Kenny said. “But he’s picked 200 rpms, and that’s pretty significant. He’s confident in it now. If he can become a 2-3 pitch mix guy, he can be as good as anybody.”

Stricklin belives that his Bulldogs, who barely missed out on an NCAA bid in 2020, are a postseason team.

Most tend to agree.

Georgia enters the season as a consensus Top 20 pick, with the Bulldogs a preseason pick to finish third in the SEC East behind Vanderbilt and Florida.

Still, Stricklin said he wants to see his team get a few games under its collective belt before drawing any early conclusion.

“You’ve got to see them play against somebody else. You play intrasquads and it’s really hard as a head coach because if you’re scoring a lot of runs, you’re upset about your pitching, or if you’re getting great pitching you’re worried about your hitting,” he said. “So, it’s going to be nice to have somebody else and have your pitchers and your hitters all the same dugout and play against somebody else. I really liked what I saw in the fall when we played Western Carolina and Florida; I liked how we matched up.”