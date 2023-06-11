Here is the Week in Review, presented by My Perfect Franchise.

One starter, two contributors

As Austin Blaske and Earnest Greene III continue to battle for the starting left tackle spot, it's apparent both will play roles on this year's roster.

Speaking to Anthony Dasher, Blaske noted that he and Greene continue to better each other through in-practice competition. But with how the Bulldogs have utilized a rotation up front over the past two years, Blaske knows that playing time will be there whether he's the starter or not.

“It’s good for both of us. It pushes both of us, it makes us play at our best,” Blaske said. “We both need to have that, because we’re both going to contribute. Pushing each other has made us both better and brings out the best in both of us.”

Blaske's efforts have been recognized by this coaching staff. Head coach Kirby Smart sang Blaske's praises for everything he has put into the program since his arrival.

“I don’t know that there’s anybody on the offensive line that practices as hard and as physical as (Blaske) does day in and day out. He goes in and plays center as well, so he’s really intelligent. He’s worked really hard. He’s really good on our loose plays. He can cover down, he’s athletic, he does a good job,” Smart said. “Earnest is doing a really phenomenal job as well. Earnest gives us something we didn’t have in the last couple years, you know, in the run game. He’s really physical. He moves people.”

Bowens flips

Running back Chauncey Bowens was previously thought to be a firm commitment to Florida. That all changed this weekend when he flipped from Florida to Georgia.

"I wasn't expecting some of what I saw there, but it's a really great campus," Bowens recently told Rivals.

Bowens adds more depth to a stacked position group that continues to earn its RBU moniker every season. Bowens is the second running back to join the 2024 class, with the other being Dwight Phillips.

Jones' impact

Jarvis Jones has been a huge addition to the program since returning to the university to finish his degree. Right now, Jones has the title of Player Connection Coordinator, which has put him in the position to offer some exceptional advice to players on the roster.

Those who have followed the program for many years know about Jones' 27 sacks and 45.5 tackles for loss over his two seasons. Jones was an All-American in 2011 and 2012, and was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2012. Jones was a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2013 NFL Draft but injuries cut his NFL career short.

“Guys didn’t know before they got here, but of course, they know now,” defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse said. “He’s always in the facility, he’s always talking to people, he’s always laughing, he’s always working and he’s always going to give us tips when it comes to pass rushing, tips when it comes to anything because he’s been in those types of games.”

Jones has been a valuable mentor and has been able to offer some great advice to the pass rushers on the roster following in his footsteps.

“A lot of times you get those guys that can’t be all in, but Jarvis is all in. He is in there to learn. He helps set the tempo, set the standard in the outside linebacker room,” Smart said. “He demands excellence. He played the position; he knows what it takes to play it.”

'At the top'

The class of 2024's top defensive tackle, Justin Scott, said, "I want to say they're at the top" when asked where Georgia stands in his recruitment.

That's obviously welcoming news for the Bulldogs' coaching staff.

It helped that Scott is interested in broadcast journalism and was able to speak to NBC Sports' Maria Taylor recently.

"That definitely intrigued me and my parents too. It made my mom happy, just seeing another Black woman being from that school," Scott said. "I guess (Taylor's) family grew up a Georgia family. She was basically just saying how, I don’t even really know how to explain it. She really just told her stories. It was just like, Georgia’s the place to be."

Wes Johnson's salary released

The UGA Athletic Association revealed that new Georgia baseball head coach will earn a base salary of $700,000 in his first season at the helm. Johnson is taking over for Scott Stricklin, who was fired after 10 seasons.

