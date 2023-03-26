Here is the Week in Review presented My Perfect Franchise.

A deep offensive line room

Tate Ratledge is penciled in as one of Georgia's starting offensive linemen once again. But Ratledge noted that the Bulldogs are once again incredibly deep at the position.

Ratledge said that Amarius Mims has been impressive as he looks poised to take over the stating right tackle role. Mims received a decent amount of playing time in 2022 as a rotational player.

In 2023, Mims should have the position all to himself with Warren McClendon off to the NFL.

“He’s gotten very mature with the way he goes about things,” Ratledge said. “He comes ready, not taking plays off, and out grinding every day. He understands there are some big shoes he’s got to fill.”

Ratledge has also been impressed with Austin Blaske as he competes with Earnest Greene for the starting left tackle spot. Blaske is a valuable member of the line has he can play all five positions.

“Toughness and effort,” Ratledge said of Blaske. “There’s not a day that he’s not giving his all for everybody out there. Everyone has a lot of respect for him because he brings it every day.”

Ratledge also named a couple of young linemen who have impressed in spring practice thus far.

“Micah Morris and Dylan Fairchild are really impressing right now,” he said. “Jared Wilson, he’s an athlete, physical and smart. Then there’s Monroe (Freeling) who has come and shown just how athletic he is. He’s got things to learn here and there about college ball, like everyone just coming in does, but he’s started out really well.”

Toliver commits

Speaking of the offensive line, the Bulldogs picked up a commitment from three-star tackle Malachi Toliver. Toliver chose Georgia ove Auburn, Louisville, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, and others.

It didn't take long for Toliver to commit to Georgia. He received an offer on Feb. 1 and committed less than two months later.

Toliver said that offensive line coach Stacy Searels did a good job convincing him that Georgia is the place for him.

"I was talking to Coach Searels and he was showing me some film of drills that they do at Georgia," Toliver said. "Then he showed me clips of me at their camp last summer doing the same drills and said he knows I can do what they do at Georgia because he's seen me work. Then he showed me their game film and pulled up my game film and told me that's why he believes I can be at Georgia and be a Dawg. He has been doing this for a long time and knows what he is doing. He knows how to put linemen in the league. I love the way he coaches on and off the field."

Insider notes

Radi Nabulsi dropped some insider notes for those who are UGASports subscribers. If you haven't done so yet, please subscribe today!

Brown is a perfect fit

One season in, secondary coach Fran Brown has proven to be an integral part to Georgia's defensive success. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter praised Brown for his approach to the position group.

“He tries to get to know everyone on a personal level, not just football. He really tries to get connected with his players,” Lassiter said. “You can’t be just connected on the field; you’ve got to do stuff outside. You’ve got to get to know guys’ lives, you’ve got to talk to people.”

Gorney's thoughts on Raiola

Rivals' Adam Gorney offered a strong opinion on where he thinks five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola will end up.

"If I had to pick right here, right now, where I think the five-star quarterback will play his college football, it would be Georgia," Gorney wrote. "The new Phoenix Pinnacle quarterback has been to Georgia at least a handful of times and he loves – and also respects – coach Kirby Smart and the system that’s in place. NFL players get pumped out of Athens at an amazing clip. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back national titles. Playing in the SEC is the biggest stage in all of college football."

Ben Jones reflects on UGA career