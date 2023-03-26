Week in Review: 'There are some big shoes he’s got to fill'
Here is the Week in Review presented My Perfect Franchise.
A deep offensive line room
Tate Ratledge is penciled in as one of Georgia's starting offensive linemen once again. But Ratledge noted that the Bulldogs are once again incredibly deep at the position.
Ratledge said that Amarius Mims has been impressive as he looks poised to take over the stating right tackle role. Mims received a decent amount of playing time in 2022 as a rotational player.
In 2023, Mims should have the position all to himself with Warren McClendon off to the NFL.
“He’s gotten very mature with the way he goes about things,” Ratledge said. “He comes ready, not taking plays off, and out grinding every day. He understands there are some big shoes he’s got to fill.”
Ratledge has also been impressed with Austin Blaske as he competes with Earnest Greene for the starting left tackle spot. Blaske is a valuable member of the line has he can play all five positions.
“Toughness and effort,” Ratledge said of Blaske. “There’s not a day that he’s not giving his all for everybody out there. Everyone has a lot of respect for him because he brings it every day.”
Ratledge also named a couple of young linemen who have impressed in spring practice thus far.
“Micah Morris and Dylan Fairchild are really impressing right now,” he said. “Jared Wilson, he’s an athlete, physical and smart. Then there’s Monroe (Freeling) who has come and shown just how athletic he is. He’s got things to learn here and there about college ball, like everyone just coming in does, but he’s started out really well.”
Toliver commits
Speaking of the offensive line, the Bulldogs picked up a commitment from three-star tackle Malachi Toliver. Toliver chose Georgia ove Auburn, Louisville, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, and others.
It didn't take long for Toliver to commit to Georgia. He received an offer on Feb. 1 and committed less than two months later.
Toliver said that offensive line coach Stacy Searels did a good job convincing him that Georgia is the place for him.
"I was talking to Coach Searels and he was showing me some film of drills that they do at Georgia," Toliver said. "Then he showed me clips of me at their camp last summer doing the same drills and said he knows I can do what they do at Georgia because he's seen me work. Then he showed me their game film and pulled up my game film and told me that's why he believes I can be at Georgia and be a Dawg. He has been doing this for a long time and knows what he is doing. He knows how to put linemen in the league. I love the way he coaches on and off the field."
Insider notes
Radi Nabulsi dropped some insider notes for those who are UGASports subscribers. If you haven't done so yet, please subscribe today!
Brown is a perfect fit
One season in, secondary coach Fran Brown has proven to be an integral part to Georgia's defensive success. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter praised Brown for his approach to the position group.
“He tries to get to know everyone on a personal level, not just football. He really tries to get connected with his players,” Lassiter said. “You can’t be just connected on the field; you’ve got to do stuff outside. You’ve got to get to know guys’ lives, you’ve got to talk to people.”
Gorney's thoughts on Raiola
Rivals' Adam Gorney offered a strong opinion on where he thinks five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola will end up.
"If I had to pick right here, right now, where I think the five-star quarterback will play his college football, it would be Georgia," Gorney wrote. "The new Phoenix Pinnacle quarterback has been to Georgia at least a handful of times and he loves – and also respects – coach Kirby Smart and the system that’s in place. NFL players get pumped out of Athens at an amazing clip. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back national titles. Playing in the SEC is the biggest stage in all of college football."
Ben Jones reflects on UGA career
Mock draft tracker
Patrick Garbin combined the most recent NFL mock drafts to look at where the experts have Georgia's players going.
The Bulldogs have two players who every expert believes will go in the first round in Jalen Carter and Broderick Jones. Four out of five of the drafts Garbin selected have Nolan Smith in the first round. Only one expert each has Kelee Ringo and Darnell Washington in the first round.
Lassiter is now the veteran
A year ago, Lassiter was looking to break through as a starting cornerback opposite of Ringo. This year he's not only returning cemented as a starting cornerback, but one of Georgia's top defenders.
"When you really think about it, it’s kind of crazy," Lassiter said. "It just feels like yesterday I was coming in and I was a new guy on the block, just learning. Now I’m going into my third year. We’ve got some younger guys that are looking up to us to lead the way. It’s kind of crazy."
Jim Donnan discusses the spring football chatter
Spurlin out for the spring
Earlier this week it was reported that tight end Pearce Spurlin would sit the remainder of the spring due to a broken collar bone. The injury took place in last Saturday's practice, with the freshman tight end expected to return to football activities in the summer.
New culture for new receivers
Receivers coach Bryan McClendon made it clear to Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas that Georgia's established team culture would take some adjusting to.
“When you bring in the portal guys, you bring in proven guys who have done it on the college level, McClendon said. "But one of the first conversations that you’ve got to have with them is, 'Hey man, I want you to understand what you’re stepping into here culture-wise. Our culture is going to be something a little different. I’m not knocking any place that you’ve been but our culture here is about the greater good. So, if you come in here looking for something in particular then you need to make sure that’s one thing you’re looking for.'”
The Georgia Week in Review is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise
Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a longtime Rival board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.
Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901