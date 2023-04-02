



Here is the Week in Review.

Differences on offense

Philosophically, not a whole lot should be different with Georgia's offense.

With what Todd Monken built over the past three seasons, it would be foolish to scrap what worked and start over from scratch. But with that in mind, new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo apparently has some different plays he'd like for his offense to run.

That's at least according to outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss, who has noticed some differences from the previous offensive coordinator to the next.

“There’s going to be some different plays because Bobo is the offensive coordinator,” Chambliss said. “(As an outside linebacker) you’re not seeing the same things you saw last year, so it’s a different challenge and a greater challenge.”

Receiver Arian Smith said Bobo's approach to the offense is "exciting" as everyone adjusts to the new play-caller this spring.

Of course, who throws the receivers the ball remains to be seen. Head coach Kirby Smart gave a lengthy answer when asked about the three quarterbacks in the running for the job.

“I think (Brock Vandagriff and Carson Beck) have a really good pocket presence. Brock is a really good athlete. Brock has added about 14 or 15 pounds of muscle. He wanted to get back to 215 out of his 203, 204 playing range,” Smart said. “Carson has lost a little weight from 220, so they're right at the same size. It's hard to say the differences in those two. I don't think people give Carson enough credit for being a good athlete. He was a really good baseball player. He has great movement skills. He's not going to run as fast as Stetson (Bennett). I think Brock is a good athlete. He can see the field. Carson has probably played a little more, but both those guys are good.

“I wouldn't count Gunner Stockton out of this thing, because this kid is talented, smart,” Smart said. “I got to see him on the scout team the entire year, and really saw him grow. I mean, when Monken left, I asked him about where he thought our quarterback room was. He was very adamant that we have three really talented, young quarterbacks, and Mike inheriting that room certainly feels that way, too. I'm excited about those guys.”

Scrimmage update

Following Saturday's scrimmage, Smart said nothing has changed with the quarterbacks. Beck and Vandagriff split time with the first team and Stockton saw reps with the second team.

"I don't think the dynamics have changed. Brock and Carson are both getting reps with the ones. Gunner got some reps with the twos, predominantly threes, but our threes are in a better state,” Smart said. “This three group has really good skill players in it. We're not used to having this many wide receivers on our threes, so he had some good guys to throw to, the offensive line with the threes has some experience—a couple of walk-ons, but it functions so you can evaluate Gunner better where there's not always a chance to do that with the threes.”

Smart was diplomatic with what he said following the scrimmage, noting that neither quarterback has separated from one another.

“I can think of really good things each one did, and I can think of really poor things each one did. So, it’s not like one guy is sticking out,” Smart said. “Carson has a really good command of the offense. He understands it inside and out. He communicates it and gets things correct. He had a couple of poor decisions and choices today, but he also made some plays. He made some really good throws. He has a really good presence in the pocket to move around.”

Competition continues on the offensive line

Even though Xavier Truss is the returning starter at left guard, he knows nothing is guaranteed.

“It’s easy to say that if somebody started at one spot last year, they should get it back again. But Coach Smart always tells you that’s not necessarily true,” Truss said. “It kind of keeps you pushing for your spot. The younger guys we have behind me on the depth chart, there’s a lot of talent there. It only takes one slip-up, they could easily move right in. So that, injuries, or what-not, I could easily lose my spot.”

Willock's memory drives offensive line

Truss said Devin Willock's memory is a driving force with how he and his teammates approach each practice.

“Yeah, I mean obviously you know that was something that was incredibly hard, not just for myself obviously, but on the entire line, and the entire team,” Truss said. “That’s a part of my life that I’ll always embrace, the relationship I have with all my teammates. It’s still just as much a pain in my heart, but I’m trying to look on the bright side. Devin had such great energy that he always brought into the facility, so I feel the best way to honor him is to have that same energy that he always brought, and he always played with.”

Williams enjoys his visit to Georgia

Ryan Williams, the top receiver in the class of 2025 and an Alabama commit, enjoyed his visit to Georgia. Included in this trip was a chance to view practice.

"Practice was great. A lot of good competing and they were all focused on getting each player better because the ones aren't the only ones that matter on the team so that definitely stood out. And Coach Smart with his microphone," Williams said. "It doesn't matter who you are. You don't want to hear your name on that microphone."

Williams is out for the spring

Georgia will be without defensive lineman Mykel Williams for the rest of spring practice after undergoing foot surgery. Williams joined defenders Jalon Walker and Marvin Jones Jr., who are both sidelined after having shoulder surgery following the 2022 season.

