Quarterbacks improving

Georgia's quarterbacks are steadily improving as the spring nears its end.

With two-time national champion quarterback Stetson Bennett exhausting his college eligibility, the Bulldogs will be relying on a new starter for the first time since 2020. And even then, Bennett started nearly half of the season.

As everyone knows, the starting job is up for grabs between Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. Following Saturday's practice, head coach Kirby Smart noted the quarterbacks are starting to settle in a bit more.

"Less bone-headedness (Saturday) than the previous,” Smart said. “There are moments where conceding the down, living for another down, is OK. If that happens to be third down, that's okay. You can punt, and you can kick a field goal. You can go for it on fourth, but not if you have bone-headedness.”

While Smart is pleased to see the major mistakes lessen, he said there is still a lot the group needs to do before the start of the season.

“They seem to grasp that better. But they all need to play. They all need to play football. Go out and play football. Not having a drill, no routes on air, not 7-on-7. They need to play. That's what we're trying to do in our practices is to make sure we get enough playing,” Smart said. “Playing is third down. There is no greater pressure on a quarterback than third down. First and second down, play action and handoff, eh not a lot there. It's either there or it's not. Third down is where you make the separation. We're trying to put those guys in that situation so we can improve them."

Depth on the defensive line

While Georgia has a sizable void to fill with Jalen Carter's departure, Smart is pleased with the depth the program has accrued up front.

“We’ve lost a really good player at that position (Carter), but we gained depth because the players that were twos and threes last year are more ready to play,” Smart said. “Christian Miller has come along, Tyrone Dawkins (Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins) has come along and is playing well. Bear (Alexander) is playing better. Nah (Nazir Stackhouse) and Zelo (Zion Logue) have to be careful not to punch the clock, so we challenge them each day. Warren Brinson has done a good job.”

Smart is also happy to see what his freshmen have showed thus far too.

“The young freshmen (Jordan Hall and Jamaal Jarrett) are going to be good players, (but) they’re not where they need to be right now,” Smart said. “Jonathan Jefferson is a kid that gives us depth and is playing well inside. I feel good about the depth. Do we have havoc makers and train wreckers? I don’t know that we’ve got that. We have to try to manufacture that.”

Sorey sees additional time

This spring, Xavian Sorey has seen some additional reps at linebacker. A year ago, Sorey spent most of his playing time on special teams, only seeing linebacker reps as a rotational player.

“He’s rotated in with the ones. He’s shown some exceptional acceleration in flashes,” Smart said. “Consistency is the biggest thing with him. There might be a mental lapse every now and then, and he’ll be the first to admit it that when he gets it right, he can be really good.”

Competition at left tackle

One of the toughest competitions throughout the spring has been at left tackle between Earnest Greene III and Austin Blaske. Both have been physical at practice and have caught the eyes of the coaching staff.

“They’re both doing a good job, they’re competing hard, they’re rotating in there,” Smart said. “They both are exceptional kids. They’re great kids and they practice really hard.”

Smart said having two great players at left tackle will serve the Bulldogs well as the program has dealt with multiple injuries at the position over the past few years. In addition to Greene and Blaske, freshman Monroe Freeling is seeing reps at left tackle too.

“We have not made it through a season in I think four years that we didn’t have a starting tackle miss a game,” Smart said. “That tells me you better have three tackles and we’re trying really hard to develop three and four tackles.”

Williams commits

Georgia picked up a commitment from Elyiss Williams, the No. 2 athlete in the entire nation.

“I grew up on Georgia Bulldogs,” Williams said. “I have an opportunity to stay home and be a part of the dynasty. That’s a tough decision to deny.”

Players to watch at G-Day

Anthony Dasher took a close look at each of the players he will have a keen eye on at G-Day. Among those are the players competing for the open starting cornerback spot.

"We know Kamari Lassiter will hold down one of the starting cornerback jobs," Dasher wrote. "The other, however, is wide open. Daylen Everette has supposedly made some progress, but Nyland Green, Julian Humphrey, and true freshman A.J. Harris are apparently right there, too."

Mims credits McClendon for preparation

Amarius Mims is slated to begin the year as Georgia's starting right tackle. Mims credited Warren McClendon for being prepared enough to take on such an important role.

"One thing I will say: without Warren I wouldn’t be where I’m at now," Mims said. "He helped me grow mentally and physically. When he was out, he wasn’t really out. He was beside me in film, on the field. He would bring me to the side: ‘Mims, you did this wrong, this is how you can get better.’ That right there helped me a lot."

Smith ready for a big year

Defensive back Tykee Smith is no longer needing a knee brace and is hopeful of helping Georgia out during another big season in 2023.

“For me, it’s being able to help the team in any way possible. Whatever my role is, I’m fine as long as it’s helping the team,” Smith said. “I just need to make sure I’m in the best shape for the spring, but after that, take over a leadership role in the DB room because I’m an older guy in the room this year.”

Vandagriff is ready for the battle

Vandagriff said it's proven to be a much different experience to go against the first team when repping with the first-team offense.

“When you go with the threes or the twos, you can look out there and pretty much have a feel for what they're going to be in. Like, 'Alright, they're starting in this. It's probably going to end up in this,’” he said. “When you get out there with the ones, you can look up there, you catch the ball, look back up, and it's something totally different.' Just being able to study and look at different things that help to tip or give that stuff that way. Studying film is the main thing that will help with that, and watching other opponents as well.”

While Beck has more game experience, Vandagriff doesn't believe that will prevent him from getting a fair look at the starting job.

“With your practice reps, you’ve got to treat everything like it's a game. Whenever we go to Sanford and have the scrimmage in the stadium, those are game reps,” Vandagriff said. “You might not be getting teed off on, but that’s probably the only difference. They’re flying around out there, we’re flying around up here, and all the calls are the same, and all the signals are the same. So, you have to treat that mentally like a game. The shot clock is going to be up there, time is going to be up there; you’re playing your scrimmage and your practice just like a game.”

Beck responding to setbacks much better

Beck said that he wasn't the best at handling mistakes earlier in his career. Now that he's older and has better control over the offense, Beck said he's able to address those moments much better.

"I was really bad at it," Beck said. "Sometimes I still get pretty upset. I think I’ve learned how to tone it down in a sense, and kind of figure out it’s cool. Breathe it out, next play mentality always. I think it’s a lot easier to do in a game, because you make a mistake, you go off the field and you have time to think about it. In practice, it’s like you make a mistake, well you’ve got the next play. I think that really helps to move on, take a deep breath and go on to the next play.”

This spring, Beck wants to prove he should be the one entrusted to lead the storied UGA program.

"Just that I can lead, and that I care," Beck said. "I care about this place, and I care about this program, and I care about my teammates, and I just want to show that I can cook. That I can get it done. Really at the end of the day, I’m going to go out there and be myself, and that’s the least that I can do, is lead and compete and have fun.”