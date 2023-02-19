“He’s a true competitor, in anything he does. Anything from mat drills, he always wanted his quarterback to be as good as they could be, competing in all that stuff, stuff that I struggled with sometimes a little bit,” Stafford said. “But it was fun. In my first year, Coach Richt was calling the offense, so it was his kind of offense. But after that year, Bobo took over and we kind of built it from the ground up on how it wanted to look and how it was going to be like.”

Stafford praised Bobo for his knowledge of offensive football from their time working together. Stafford noted that Bobo's understanding of the game has likely grown tremendously over the past 15 years.

“I knew when Kirby got the job there that they were such good buddies, and I was hoping they would get the opportunity to work together. I didn’t know in what capacity it would be. But with (Todd) Monken moving on and Bobo coming in, I’m sure it’s a dream come true for them to be working together like that for a team that looks like it’s going to be really good again,” Stafford said. “Georgia just kind of reloads every single year, so I’m excited. I know they’re going to do whatever’s best for the team.”

Stafford, in an appearance on UGASports' Players Section podcast, said he was hopeful that this day would eventually come .

In a matter of hours after Monken's decision was reported, offensive analyst Mike Bobo was elevated to offensive coordinator. This will mark Bobo's second stint as offensive coordinator at Georgia.

While Georgia's offense took a hit with losing offensive coordinator Todd Monken to the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is quite pleased with who head coach Kirby Smart elected to replace him with.

What will continue under Bobo

Brent Rollins wrote about what Bobo is likely to continue running when it comes to Georgia's offense. With Monken's offense operating at such a high success rate, there are certainly going to be aspects that Bobo will keep using now that he's Georgia's offensive coordinator.

"Believe it or not, Mike Bobo's offenses at South Carolina and Auburn were borderline the same in all the above play-calling elements except for one, use of play-action," Rollins wrote. "But Bobo's use of play-action in 2014 was on par with Georgia's the past two seasons (33 vs. 36 percent). Bobo in those recent stops (and historically) was also, like Georgia the past two seasons, very diverse in the running game.

"In the end, the trigger man calling the shots obviously matters immensely. Replacing the quarterback and play-caller from a two-time defending champ won't be seamless. However, Georgia's current offense is as much Kirby Smart's offense as it is/was Monken's. There will obviously be slight wrinkles, tweaks and personnel usage differences (especially without Darnell Washington), but expect Georgia's offense to 'look' much like it has the past two seasons. Balanced and physical while still being explosive and one of the most efficient offenses in the nation."

Spotlight on Freeling

Anthony Dasher took a close look at offensive lineman Monroe Freeling, who is one of Georgia's numerous early enrollees.

"Along with fellow signee Johnathan Hughley, Freeling was arguably the biggest recruiting win for Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels," Dasher wrote. "At 6-foot-7, Freeling towers above most players, but he’s also quite athletic for his size and plays with good fundamentals for a young player.

"He played tackle in high school for Oceanside Collegiate Academy, helping lead the Landsharks to a 12-2 record and the SCHSL Class 2A championship game. His team averaged 214.1 yards per game with an average of 6.8 yards per carry. Freeling – who does Yoga before every game and played basketball throughout high school - brings the coveted combination of size and quickness that really improved from his junior to senior season, earning an invitation to the Under Armour All-American Game."

Spotlight on Jarrett

Dasher also placed the spotlight on early enrollee freshman Jamaal Jarrett, who will look to be a part of a group tasked with replacing Jalen Carter along the defensive line.

"Don’t let Jarrett's size (6-foot-5, 350 pounds) fool you. He’s not just a big body. He can move," Dasher wrote. "As a senior, he helped lead Grimsley to a 15-1 record and NCHSAA state runner-up finish, finishing the season with 63 total tackles (all solo), 18 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, an interception, and a sack. Not bad.

"As a junior, he registered 30 total tackles, with nine tackles for loss and a QB hurry. The biggest question about Jarrett, however, is his weight. Although UGA listed him as 350 pounds, he reported to Georgia at approximately 370. Getting his weight to a manageable level will be Job One for Jarrett, but he’s known as a hard worker, so expect him to get to wherever coaches want him to be."

Walker's versatility to serve him well

It remains to be seen where Jalon Walker ends up playing in 2023. He began the past season at inside linebacker before seeing some reps at outside linebacker down the stretch.

Regardless, Smart is excited to see what Walker adds to the coming year's defense.

“He’s helped us in multiple roles. He’s playing inside backer, he’s playing sub-rusher. He’s just a talented, talented kid,” Smart said. “What I love about Jalon is he’s a coach’s son, so I’m always particular to those guys because of the fact that I grew up in that environment,” Smart said. “He just is so respectful and does things the right way and represents us the right way, and he’s going to be a helluva player.”



