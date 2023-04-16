Here is the Week in Review, presented by My Perfect Franchise.

'I felt like everything was working'

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck was in sync and on point during his time with the first team during Saturday's G-Day scrimmage.

Beck finished his outing 13-of-18 throwing for 211 yards and a touchdown. Beck looked the part of a starting quarterback, hitting his throws at all locations of the field. Beck was pleased with how his outing went.

"I felt like everything was working," Beck said after the game. "(Mike) Bobo was really dialing it up. I just told him that after, when we just talked. He was dialing it up, we were executing, guys were getting open, guys were catching balls, guys were making plays. It’s really easy whenever we do that and we’re executing on all levels."

While Beck had a spectacular day, he's still set to continue competing with Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton for the starting job.

Beck said his touch throws have come a long way since arriving to Georgia.

"I’d say when I was younger, it was definitely harder, because you feel the energy of the fans and the crowd, being in Sanford or just any stadium in general," Beck said. "The adrenaline starts rushing. Now, that kind of comfortable, laid-back aspect, just let things come as they go and just execute."

Lots of good things to say

Head coach Kirby Smart isn't afraid to critique his team publicly. However, following G-Day, he was mostly in a good mood with what he saw from his team.

“I have always said, we are built to sustain here. We are not trying to be a one-hit-wonder. I want to put a really good football team out there each year, and we are well on our way to doing that at this time,” Smart said. “We probably have the most cohesive unit we’ve had at this time in terms of the guys loving being with each other, they like practicing hard. We had 14 of the 15 days where I really thought we had good practices."

A lot of these feelings came with the effort his players gave throughout the spring practices.

"I was really pleased with their work ethic. They like practicing. They like football. When people come to your practices, and they’ve been to seven other schools and say ‘Man, y’all get after it," Smart said. "Man, your guys practice hard. Man, your guys buy in and have fun,' it makes me feel better that our kids enjoy it.”

What's next following Alexander's departure?

Bear Alexander departing from the Georgia program was certainly a Saturday surprise. Having gone through the spring, Alexander decided enter the transfer portal moments before G-Day. Alexander was slated to be a starter on Georgia's defensive line, making this quite a perplexing development.

"That's the way of the world," Smart said. "It's who handles it and manages it best. It's a new climate we're in. The window will open and all across the country there will be guys going in and looking for greener pastures. Ultimately (it's) the climate we have created, and more power to them."

With Alexander leaving, this could open up a bigger opportunity for Christen Miller up front.

"Christen has come a long way," Smart said. "He’s gotten better. He’s a really good zero nose, and he can stunt and move. He increased his pass rush ability some this offseason. He became better. I’m excited about what he can do."

Boom!