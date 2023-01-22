Here is the Week in Review, presented by JFQ Lending.

Last week’s terrible tragedy

It doesn’t feel like much time has passed since the tragic deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Early this past week, Anthony Dasher tried to put this awful news into words, noting just how tough this has been to process from everyone who has grown to know these two people.

“My heart breaks for position coach Stacy Searels and Willock’s brothers on the Bulldogs’ offensive line,” Dasher wrote. “These guys were close. Brothers to the core. Warren McClendon, thankfully, was able to escape the accident with only minor issues. At least physically. He’ll still need prayers, however. Say an extra prayer for him as well. Georgia recruiting staffer Tory Bowles was also seriously injured.

“Say a prayer for Kirby Smart, program counselors, and mental health specialists now dealing with the impact this tragedy has had. This is the absolute worst type of situation that a coach has to deal with. Nothing else dares compare.”

McConkey, Van Pran to return

Receiver Ladd McConkey and center Sedrick Van Pran announced they would return to the Georgia program for the 2023 season. Both of these players will give their positions big lifts at their respective positions.

McConkey was one of quarterback Stetson Bennett’s top targets during this past season, going for 58 catches for 762 yards and seven touchdowns.

Van Pran will anchor an offensive line that must replace two starting tackles in McClendon and Broderick Jones. The offense will also break in a new starting quarterback and need to replace top running back Kenny McIntosh.

Mitchell enters the transfer portal

Despite being a part of two national title teams where he played an integral role in the College Football Playoff, receiver AD Mitchell elected to enter the transfer portal.

Mitchell caught 29 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman in 2021. An early-season ankle injury prevented Mitchell from seeing much of the field this past season. However, following his return, he caught touchdowns in each of the College Football Playoff games, including the go-ahead score against Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Mitchell also caught the go-ahead touchdown against Alabama in last year’s College Football Playoff National Championship.

Dasher noted that Georgia’s receiver corps remains deep despite Mitchell’s decision to transfer.

“Losing AD Mitchell to the NCAA transfer portal may not have been the news Georgia fans were hoping for Wednesday,” Dasher wrote. “Fortunately, those same fans can take solace that the Bulldog receiving room still has plenty of depth. Even with Mitchell, Kearis Jackson, and Dominick Blaylock no longer in the picture, it may still be even deeper than last year.”

Georgia’s greatest

Following two national titles, Bennett stated his case as possibly the greatest and most legendary player in the history of Georgia’s football program. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken shared his appreciation for what Bennett has meant during his time in Athens.

“You’ll be hard pressed to find someone that loves the University of Georgia more than Stetson Bennett,” Monken said. “First of all, we all have dreams, all right. I want to be the head coach here or I want to be a movie star, I want to fly to the moon, I want to be a fireman. Whatever the hell you want to be when you're a kid. And Stetson Bennett wanted to be the quarterback at Georgia. And that's rare that you get to whatever that dream might have been. And I'm too old to remember what (my) dream would have been, but I know what his was and I think that's awesome.”

Todd Gurley joins the Georgia Players SECtion